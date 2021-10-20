Animoca Brands raises $65M at $2.2B valuation from Ubisoft and others

Facebook Inc. announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years.The move comes as the company deals with the fallout from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.The name of the Facebook app itself won't change, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the broader company will focus on the “metaverse,” a virtual computer-generated space where people can interact. It...

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO