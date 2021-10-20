CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animoca Brands raises $65M at $2.2B valuation from Ubisoft and others

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimoca Brands has raised a new round of funding — the third time since May — and this time the company has scooped up $65 million at a $2.2 billion valuation. It’s another endorsement for blockhain gaming. Just this week, similar blockchain gaming opportunities enabled Concept Art House to...

venturebeat.com

siliconangle.com

Industrial control system cybersecurity startup Dragos raises $200M on $1.7B valuation

Industrial control system cybersecurity startup Dragos Inc. has announced that it has raised $200 million in new funding to accelerate its global expansion and support customers in key growth markets and industries. Koch Disruptive Technologies and funds managed by BlackRock led the Series D round. Also participating in the round...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick takes pay cut ahead of earnings report

Activision’s top executive wants to make it obvious that he is taking measures to address the publisher’s problems. In a letter to employees, Kotick identified those issues as the company’s ongoing battle against its own toxic workplace culture. But these steps also come at a time when Activision has few potential hit games in its pipeline. The publisher plans to report earnings next week, and Kotick may find himself having to explain why growth is slowing even as the company remained a hostile place to work for many people.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Alchemy raises $250M at $3.5B valuation for its blockchain-focused developer tools

Alchemy Insights Inc. today announced that it has raised $250 million in funding at a $3.5 billion valuation, about seven times what the startup was worth six months ago, to help developers build blockchain-based apps. San Francisco-based Alchemy says its sales have grown even faster than its valuation over the...
MARKETS
Dallas Business Journal

Southlake's Solo Brands hits the public markets with $2.14B valuation

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) CEO John Merris rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange today. And investors came running. The Southlake-based holding company of Solo Stove and other outdoor lifestyle brands’ shares jumped 31.5% in its debut on the public markets under the ticker symbol DTC – a nod to the business model that has fuels its growth. That values the company at about $2.14 billion.
MARKETS
The Independent

Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts

Facebook Inc. announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years.The move comes as the company deals with the fallout from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.The name of the Facebook app itself won't change, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the broader company will focus on the “metaverse,” a virtual computer-generated space where people can interact. It...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bosch to invest more than 400 mln eur in chip production

FRANKFURT Oct 29 (Reuters) - German technology group Robert Bosch (ROBG.UL) has earmarked more than 400 million euros ($467 million) for investments in microchip production in Germany and Malaysia next year to ease a global shortage. A lack of chips for automakers has disrupted vehicle production around the world, with...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Backend game engine Pragma raises $22M from Insight Partners, other investors

Pragma, the backend game engine, revealed today it closed a $22 million round of funding. Venture capital firm Insight Partners led the round, with Insight managing director Nikhil Sachdev joining Pragma’s board. The round included existing investors Greylock Partners, Upfront Ventures, and Advancit Capital. New investors include Daher Capital, Overwolf, Kevin Lin (formerly of Twitch), and Ted Gill of Unknown Worlds.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Monzo in talks to raise £300m at £3 billion valuation

Monzo is reportedly in talks to raise £300 million at a valuation of £3 billion, a move that would spark a dramatic turnaround for the loss-making bank. Citing people close to the matter, Sky News says that approximately £200m is expected to be provided by new shareholders, with the remainder coming from existing backers of the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thepaypers.com

Monzo to raise GBP 300 mln, at GBP 3 bln valuation

UK-based digital bank Monzo has planned discussions with a number of investors about raising at least GBP 300 million in new funding, according to Sky News. Approximately GBP 200 million is expected to be provided by new shareholders, with the remainder coming from existing backers of the company. A GBP 3 billion valuation would reflect substantial growth in Monzo's revenues, according to one source close to the process, and would be almost three times the GBP 1.1 billion valuation achieved in its last capital-raising earlier in 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

UK Bank Monzo Seeks $4.1B Valuation

The British digital bank Monzo has begun talks in hopes of raising at least $411 million (£300m) with eyes on a possible valuation of $4.1 billion. As Sky News reported on Wednesday (Oct. 27), the company is in discussion with a number of investors, who would contribute about 75% of the funding, with the rest coming from existing backers.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Survios launches publishing division, 2124 and announces first game with it

Survios announced today the launch of its new publishing division, 2124 Publishing. It aims to support indie game developers. Survios’s new division will focus on indie PC, console, and VR games, in particular live service titles. 2124 will offer a number of services to indie developers pre-launch, including finishing funds, platform relations, and a creative services team to help with marketing.
VIDEO GAMES
crunchbase.com

Devo Whips Up $250M Series E At $1.5B Valuation

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity firm Devo Technology has closed a $250 million Series E as the company hopes to ride its strong growth and disrupt the security analytics market. The new round was led by TCV, along with new investors General Atlantic and Eurazeo and existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TechCrunch

Market demand for cybersecurity products helps Devo raise $250M at unicorn valuation

Dubbed a Series E by the company, TCV led the new investment, while two other new investors — General Atlantic and Eurazeo — also took part. As is common with rounds of this size, a bevy of prior investors kicked in cash as well. The new unicorn told TechCrunch that the round was pre-empted a few months ahead of when it had planned to raise and that it was four times oversubscribed.
MARKETS
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Selfbook raises $25M at a $125M valuation to simplify the hotel booking experience

Valia Ventures, Fin Venture Capital, early Stripe employee turned investor Lachy Groom and “strategic” angel investors also participated in the financing, which values the company at $125 million and brings its total funding raised to $30 million. The valuation represents a nearly “16x” increase from the company’s valuation when it raised a $2 million seed round last quarter, according to Khalid Meniri, co-founder and CEO of Selfbook. Investors such as Better Tomorrow Ventures, Abstract Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures and 9Yards Capital participated in this latest round, as well “with super pro rata.”
TRAVEL
crowdfundinsider.com

Silicon Valley Fintech Unicorn Brex Raises $300M at $12.3B Valuation

Corporate credit card Fintech Brex has reportedly seen its valuation surge to $12.3 billion after securing an additional $300 million in capital. No formal announcement has been made about Brex’s latest investment round, however, a term sheet has reportedly been finalized on the raise, according to sources familiar with the matter. The latest capital injection comes after a massive $425 million Series D that Brex closed back in April 2021, at a $7.4 billion valuation.
MARKETS
pymnts

Allbirds Shoots for $2.2B Valuation in IPO

Self-proclaimed ethical shoemaker Allbirds has set its sights on a $2.2 billion valuation for its initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday (Oct. 25). Allbirds will offer 19.2 million shares between $12 and $14 each as part of its IPO,...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Navitas Semiconductor Goes Public With $1.7B Valuation

Seven years after co-founding Navitas Semiconductor Inc., Chief Executive Gene Sheridan got to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Oct. 20 in New York City. The event ushered in a new chapter for the El Segundo-based company, which began trading under symbol “NVTS” at about $13 a share for a market value of roughly $2 billion.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
VentureBeat

FaZe Clan will go public in a $1B SPAC as esports content blossoms

FaZe Clan said it will go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at a $1 billion valuation to grow its combination of esports, merchandise sales, and social content. The Los Angeles-based company said it has a global reach to a community of 350 million people on its social...
BUSINESS

