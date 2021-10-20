CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford-based Synchrony grows in Q3 as 'consumer health continues to be very strong'

By Paul Schott
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Synchrony, the country’s largest provider of private-label and store-brand credit cards, reported rising revenues and a spike in profits Tuesday for the past quarter, as it saw signs of a recovery in consumers’ finances that it expects to carry into the holiday shopping season. Third-quarter revenues for...

