Tyson Fury might have spoken about not having the “need to fight” any longer after successfully defending his heavyweight title in the defeat of Deontay Wilder, but Bob Arum isn’t expecting retirement for the Brit any time soon.In fact, he’s already pinpointing dates for Fury to fight twice in 2022.The American promoter spoke to FightHub to explain when the next big clashes could come, and hinted at who those bouts could come between - starting with the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.“Joshua and Usyk, I think they’re going to wait until April 4,’ Arum said.“I think Fury will...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO