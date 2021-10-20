CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MU soccer’s Cisneros on dual nationality, representing Mexico and U.S.

By Anthony Kristensen
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the movie “Selena” when she was a kid, Julissa Cisneros’ father pointed out...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Samuel Sullivan

How the U.S. Stole Half of Mexico’s Land

President Polk broke the promise of the Monroe Doctrine for gold and manifest destiny. Before the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, Mexico’s landmass stretched well past its current northern border into what today is the American Southwest. Then, Mexico’s land included present-day California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
ESPN

National Women's Soccer League names Maria Messing interim CEO

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) named 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup chief executive Marla Messing as its interim CEO on Monday, after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league. Last month, allegations involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley emerged, prompting calls for an overhaul to the league...
MLS
Kansas City Star

U.S. Women’s National Team players weigh in on KC’s FIFA World Cup soccer bid for 2026

It took just nine minutes for A.D. Franch to drive from her home to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s hotel in Kansas City. The 30-year-old goalkeeper is originally from Salina, Kansas, a couple hours’ drive from KC, but she’s made KC her place of residence since being traded from the Portland Thorns to Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League club earlier this year.
MLS
Daily Trojan

Soccer in the States: U.S. Men’s National Team shows unsurprising inconsistency

The last three games were trademark United States Men’s National Team play. A simple 2-0 win against Jamaica, followed by a dreadful 1-0 loss to Panama and a scrappy 2-1 win over Costa Rica has the U.S. in second place with 11 points in the Octagon, trailing only Mexico. Welcomed optimism and absolute rock-bottom pessimism evened out to the usual feeling by the end: I’m unconvinced.
MLS
WFMZ-TV Online

Team Canada tops U.S. Women's National Team, 3-1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Canada bested the U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team 3-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center in the opening game of the My Why Tour. Canada struck first with a goal with just over six minutes left in the opening period by Sarah Fillier. USWNT tied the game 1-1 in the second period with a goal by Hayley Scamurra. Canada scored twice in the third period, including an empty-net goal, to earn the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Iola Register

An end of an era for Lloyd as U.S. women’s soccer legend

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game for the United States on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: U.S. women's national team vs. South Korea

United States vs. South Korea * Allianz Field * 7 p.m. Tuesday (FS1) The U.S. women's national team finishes a four-game, post-Tokyo Olympics tour with the last of games against South Korea and Paraguay. The teams played to a scoreless draw in Kansas City last Thursday that ended the United States' home winning streak at 22, second longest in its history. This is the U.S. team's final game in country this year and they bring a 61-game home unbeaten streak into it. That's 55 victories and six draws. It has outscored opponents 221-27 in that time, including 91-3 in its last 23 matches at home. The longest streak is 22 games from April 1993 to February 1996…The U.S. team is unbeaten in 14 all-time games against South Korea. It is 10-0-4 in a series that dates to 1997. The Americans have played eight times in South Korea, but none against South Korea. All those 14 games have been played in the U.S…The FS1 broadcast will include a dedicated "CarliCam" for viewing on the Fox Sports App and FS1's social-media channels in Carli Lloyd's last game with the U.S. national team.
SPORTS
ESPN

Kansas City to build first U.S. stadium specifically for women's soccer

The owners of Kansas City NWSL announced on Tuesday they plan to build the first stadium in the U.S. specifically for a women's soccer team, costing $70 million. Owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.
MLS
Soccer
World
Sports
Eater

One of Mexico City’s Biggest Taco Chains Opens First U.S. Location in Hollywood

While Mexico City is a torta city, its variety of regional taco styles are world famous and coveted items for travelers to Mexico’s street food capital. There are multiple trompos slicing al pastor in every neighborhood, sweaty tacos de canasta (basket steamed tacos), suadero (beef belly), and offal simmering in silver discs of fat from tacos de fritanga (fried tacos) vendors. And there’s an endless menu of guisados, where tacos are covered with Mexican rice to absorb the liquid from colorful stews, braises, and deep fried foods. But perhaps the most popular tacos for locals in CDMX are tacos a la plancha, where slender steaks, thinly-sliced bone-in pork chops, spicy longaniza or chorizo, cecina (salt cured beef), and other meats are cooked on a flat top, then wrapped in a corn tortilla dressed with salsas and often generous sides like whole beans, nopales, grilled onions, and fried potatoes.
RESTAURANTS
usalaxmagazine.com

What to Expect from the U.S. Women's National Team at Fall Classic

The U.S. women’s national team is at a pivotal stage in its process. With July’s World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship on the horizon, it’s time for the coaching staff to continue its evaluation of the 37 players set to take the field at this weekend’s Fall Classic. Head coach Jenny...
SPORTS
USA Hockey

2022 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team Announced

Team set to compete at IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in January. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – USA Hockey announced today the 23 players who will make up the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team and compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship, Jan. 8-15, in Linköping and Mjölby, Sweden.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

