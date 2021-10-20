MU soccer’s Cisneros on dual nationality, representing Mexico and U.S.

United States vs. South Korea * Allianz Field * 7 p.m. Tuesday (FS1) The U.S. women's national team finishes a four-game, post-Tokyo Olympics tour with the last of games against South Korea and Paraguay. The teams played to a scoreless draw in Kansas City last Thursday that ended the United States' home winning streak at 22, second longest in its history. This is the U.S. team's final game in country this year and they bring a 61-game home unbeaten streak into it. That's 55 victories and six draws. It has outscored opponents 221-27 in that time, including 91-3 in its last 23 matches at home. The longest streak is 22 games from April 1993 to February 1996…The U.S. team is unbeaten in 14 all-time games against South Korea. It is 10-0-4 in a series that dates to 1997. The Americans have played eight times in South Korea, but none against South Korea. All those 14 games have been played in the U.S…The FS1 broadcast will include a dedicated "CarliCam" for viewing on the Fox Sports App and FS1's social-media channels in Carli Lloyd's last game with the U.S. national team.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO