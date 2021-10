As Massachusetts communities recover from a nor’easter that left nearly half a million households and businesses without power, another storm is on the horizon. Up to three inches of rainfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning in Massachusetts. The Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts can expect the most rainfall, with up to three inches forecast for the region. West of the Hilltowns, one-and-a-half to two inches of rainfall is forecast for Pittsfield and Great Barrington.

