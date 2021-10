I decided to enlist Twitter to help with this series. People with ideas for or against certain players regarding a specific players roster spot are being encouraged to send me a tweet. If there is anyone tossing their ideas in, I’ll include them. Today’s choice, Sergio Alcántara, had an early tweet suggestion. Before I delve too far into this, retention or a lack thereof is more about logic than emotion. It’s perfectly possible to love having a player on a roster, but contend he might not have earned a spot. Or, technically the opposite. My decision on Alcántara takes a bit of a detour to start.

