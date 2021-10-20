CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Just Finished “Only Murders in the Building” and Need to Talk About It

By EMILY KRIVOGRAD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime podcasts, YouTube channels, TV shows—you name it, and I’m there. So when the Hulu original true crime and comedy hybrid Only Murders in the Building dropped, I was intrigued. An avid Nancy Drew fan (and self-proclaimed lock picker) in my childhood, I knew this show would be right up my...

thecinemaholic.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Ending, Explained

After a long yet breezy trail of murders, clues, podcasting, misdirection, and twists, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 1 arrives at its conclusion that delivers every bit of the charm and novelty fans have come to expect from the show. However, as spectacular as it is, the season finale of the murder mystery series does not tie up all the loose ends during the final round. To say that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are a chaotic trio would be an understatement as they inadvertently end up running into more trouble as the inaugural season reaches its climax.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Bachelorette, Only Murders in the Building

Like solving mysteries? The best shows and movies to watch this week will give you something to sleuth about. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is out to catch a murderer in its first season finale, and The Bachelorette kicks off another season you'll probably spend trying to solve the mystery of why that one guy got a rose. ABC's new drama Queens asks whether four former '90s hip-hop sensations have still got what it takes. And Dune will have you searching for the answer to the question, "What is Dune really about, anyway?"
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
GreenwichTime

Here's How to Catch Up on 'Only Murders in the Building' for Free

There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu’s latest series, Only Murders in the Building. Hulu renewed the comedic mystery for a second season back in September, and there’s just one...
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building excelled at tackling the thorny ethics of true-crime podcasts

The Hulu mystery series isn't the first to poke fun at the true-crime podcasting craze. American Vandal and Saturday Night Live have done it before. "But Only Murders in the Building is more a dramedy than it is a comedy," says Eliana Dockterman. "And to its credit, the show is deeply interested in the inner lives of its many side characters, from a jaded police detective to the deaf son of the podcast’s key advertiser. By treating its characters (and suspects) with such respect, the show seems more willing than its predecessors to wrestle with the thorny ethical conundrums of true-crime podcasting." Dockterman adds: "The true strength of the show is elucidating the ethical complications of true-crime podcasting. Many a podcaster has been accused of over-sympathizing with whatever accused person they are trying to vindicate. Only Murders exaggerates the connections between reporter and subject. The podcast creators literally live in the building where the murder took place, after all. They literally share the elevator with their prime suspects. And multiple characters become romantically entangled with possible suspects. Still, by giving its protagonists personal investment in the case, Only Murders gently nods toward how difficult it is for a reporter to remain objective when embedded in a story. In real life, podcasters sometimes overly romanticize their subjects: To make the listener care about the crime, the creators need to compel the listener to care about the victim. Only Murders challenges that practice, too."
POPSUGAR

The Only Murders in the Building Twist Ending Was Wild! Let's Break It Down

You didn't actually think the season one finale of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building would leave us with a full resolution, did you? When Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) finally figure out who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), it only leads to a major cliffhanger and a brand new mystery for the trio to solve. The problem is, they're now the prime suspects.
Vulture

Only Murders in the Building Season-Finale Recap: We Are All Tim Kono

After taking a massive gulp of Gut Milk, I am finally buzzed and hyped enough to blog about the Only Murders in the Building season finale. “Open and Shut” is a stunning finale that plays with this very dynamic. It gets right to business: Jan murdered Tim Kono because he ended their affair, which she is happy to admit to Charles. Oliver and Mabel confirm their theory from episode nine after exploring Jan’s apartment and discovering well-organized poison and Zoe’s emerald ring, proving Jan did it. But when they initially tell Charles the news, he doesn’t believe them because, of course, Jan is a normal, charming, and, most important, sexy bassoon player. Jan leaves her performance early to explain to Charles why she lied about being the first chair. But she admits to everything over a drink (that she prepared) and details how she murdered Tim Kono and why.
Vanity Fair

Amy Ryan on Breaking Bad in Only Murders in the Building

The versatile Oscar nominee got to try on a dastardly new hat in Hulu’s blockbuster comedy mystery—and play the girlfriend of her childhood hero. What hasn’t Amy Ryan done? Over her decades-long career onstage and screen, the award-winning actor has earned top notices for prestige drama (Gone Baby Gone), screwball comedy (The Office), and just about everything in between. She tries not to repeat herself—which, after so many years of work, can mean getting pretty picky. Then a project like Only Murders in the Building comes along.
Richmond.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short headed to Richmond on Friday, chat about 'Only Murders in the Building' and the secret of their comedy friendship

Legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed to Richmond this Friday for their live show “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.”. It’s been a busy fall for the septuagenarians, which is hard to believe in itself if you’ve watched their 2018 Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” where they deliver jokes rapid fire, often at each other’s expense.
Crimson White Online

Culture Pick | Comedy veterans take on murder mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

A hidden gem in Hulu’s catalog is the new TV show “Only Murders in the Building.” This bingeworthy series takes the classic whodunit elements you know and love — wealthy suspects, cryptic messages, red herrings — and blends them into a delightful comedy featuring a star-studded cast that will keep you up all night unraveling the mystery.
Apartment Therapy

9 TV Shows to Watch When You’re Done with “Only Murders in the Building”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” wrapped its first season this Tuesday. When a neighbor in their swanky Manhattan apartment building is murdered, an unlikely trio — Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (co-creator Steve Martin) — investigate the only way they know: by making a true-crime podcast.
