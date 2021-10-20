CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

By Patrick Bafuma
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Sarepta has showcased 20 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.
  • The safety and efficacy of its gene therapy is still in question.
  • The company looks expensive compared to its peers.

Affecting one in 3,000 to 5,000 males worldwide, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) causes progressively worsening muscle weakness that eventually requires a wheelchair for most patients by age 11. Even worse, heart and lung complications often lead to mortality before age 30. Fortunately, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has three approved RNAi therapies that can treat approximately 30% of the DMD population, and it's working on potentially curative gene therapies.

Sales growth? Check.

In the second quarter, the rare disease biotech raised full-year revenue guidance to between $565 million and $575 million, up from a prior range of $537 million to $547 million. Even more impressive than those 25% year-over-year revenue gains is its growth streak. After Sarepta's preliminary announcement of third-quarter results last week, the upcoming earnings report will mark an enviable 20th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YY3z_0cWrfgyn00
Image source: Getty Images.

And the company does not seem like it's going to have decreasing sales anytime soon. Sarepta currently has three approved DMD drugs known as Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45. Each of the three drugs treats a specific subset of DMD patients and has a 90% or greater rate of patient adherence. Plus, revenue continues to rise without a single price increase to any of the three drugs, each priced at $300,000 a year. Given the lack of price hikes since hitting the market, this potentially represents low-hanging fruit for the company should it want to pull that lever in the future.

A star in the pipeline?

The $6.8 billion rare disease company currently has over 40 programs in development, eight of which are in clinical trials. Six of these eight trials are gene therapies focused on rare neuromuscular diseases such as DMD. However, all eyes are on Sarepta's lead gene therapy program. The Roche-partnered treatment for DMD, SRP-9001, is entering a double-blind phase 3 clinical trial with results likely due at the end of 2022. The mega-pharma has exclusive rights to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the U.S., leaving the U.S. market all to Sarepta. That's an opportunity that could reach $800 million or more annually.

Unfortunately, gene therapy trials are quite expensive. So much so that despite having $1.6 billion in cash at the end of September, Sarepta just announced a $500 million offering of common stock to help defray the cost of future trials. That is a lot of dilution for shareholders, with potentially more to come.

Tackling curative gene therapy is an expensive risk for the neuromuscular disease fighter, as there are only approximately 350 to 400 males born with DMD in the U.S. each year. This risk is particularly odd as Sarepta's RNAi franchise is continuing to grow. Using Novartis' gene therapy Zolgensma and its $2.2 million price tag as a measuring stick, the DMD gene therapy market equates to roughly $800 million in the U.S. each year. What remains to be seen is if SRP-9001 can cannibalize the RNAi franchise, which is still growing and projected to rake in $565 million to $575 million in revenue in 2021.

Safety and efficacy concerns in the background

Sarepta's SRP-9001 gene therapy is delivered into the body using an adenovirus (AAV) based system, which has a checkered past. AAV gene therapy was the delivery system of Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astellas), which has been placed on a clinical hold after four deaths occurred. Even Novartis' Zolgensma has a black box warning after about a third of the 500 patients who received the drug since its approval experienced a liver-related adverse event.

Despite the warning, Novartis' AAV-based therapy still generated $319 million in Q2 sales. But investors should be aware that compared to traditional pharmaceutical companies, AAV therapies come with a higher than usual amount of uncertainty and risk. So it's a bit of a head-scratcher as to why Sarepta is willing to accept the financial risk of gene therapy trials at the risk of sacrificing most, if not all of its growing DMD RNAi franchise.

As if the delivery system concerns were not enough, a recent study found that SRP-9001 did not show significant functional improvement for DMD patients at 48 weeks. And while a subgroup analysis of patients ages 4 to 5 seemed to show improvement, this may call into question SRP-9001's development altogether. Sarepta blamed the lackluster results on an "imbalance in baseline functional characteristics in the 6 to 7-year-old group [which] contributed to the lack of statistical significance on the functional endpoint." Further studies should help clarify what, if any, utility SRP-9001 can provide patients in the future. But in the meantime, while searching for potentially curative gene therapy seems altruistic and admirable from the patient perspective, this seems like a risky financial proposition for the company.

How does Sarepta stack up against other rare disease companies?

A good reference point might be cystic fibrosis drug maker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) or even pulmonary hypertension fighter United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). While Sarepta has three drugs on the market, Vertex has four and United Therapeutics has five -- and all three companies are currently in niche healthcare spaces.

In terms of growth, Sarepta just posted 25% year-over-year revenue growth for Q2, while Vertex saw revenue grow 18% year over year for Q2 and United Therapeutics enjoyed 23% growth for the quarter. While investors might expect a similar valuation based on this, United Therapeutics has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.6 but Vertex has a P/S ratio of 6.4 -- and both are profitable companies. Sarepta, on the other hand, is nearly double the valuation at a P/S of 11.8 and is not yet profitable.

Although I can applaud Sarepta for tackling gene therapy in a rare disease at the expense of its RNAi golden goose, it doesn't mean I have to invest in it. Biotech investors should proceed with caution as Sarepta still looks undeservingly expensive and its path to profitability is unclear at the moment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Good morning, and welcome to Evelo Biosciences conference call discuss its third quarter 2021 business highlights. [Operator instructions] Following the formal remarks, we will open the call up for your questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Kendra Sweeney of Evelo.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Good morning. My name is Maxine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines' 3Q 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

argenx SE (ARGX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Timothy Van Hauwermeiren -- Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director. [Technical Issues]. This might explain why patients consistently switch between treatments. Finally, there is a considerable market opportunity with approximately 16,000 to 17,000 addressable patients in the U.S. alone. We are continuing to enroll patients in the ADVANCE SUBCU, ADHERE, and ADDRESS trials for ITP, CIDP, and Vulgaris, respectively, which are shown on Slide seven, eight, and nine. As we approach enrollment completion, we will be able to provide more granular standing for these results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

You Ask, We Analyze: Why PayPal's Beaten-Down Stock Must Hold This Key Level

On Tuesday evening, Benzinga asked its Benzinga Pro community which tickers they’d like analyzed. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Pro users Rockit and Hanic_ChiTown wanted to see a technical analysis on PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). Rockit commented that the whole Pro Lounge is watching the stock and asked for Benzinga to look at how PayPal has reacted to similar situations in the past, when the stock has sold off.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Drugs#Cystic Fibrosis#Vertex Pharmaceuticals#Roche#Srpt#Dmd
Daily Herald

Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Biotech Stocks For Your Watchlist

Top Biotech Stocks To Consider Buying [Or Selling] This Week. Depending on your investment appetite, the stock market offers various types of opportunities. Biotech stocks have a reputation for being a high-risk, high-reward kind of investment. Over the past two years, countless biotech stocks soared to never-before-seen heights thanks to the race for coronavirus vaccines. In fact, each stage and progress along the way would often act as a catalyst for biotech stocks. A positive outcome can lead to a boost, while a negative outcome can be detrimental.
STOCKS
stockinvestor.com

3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Now

The three best biotech stocks to buy now include a premier developer of vaccines, a biotech startup revolutionizing prostate cancer treatments and the undisputed global leader in treating cystic fibrosis. There is a difference between biotech and pharmaceutical companies, although it is not uncommon for a firm to straddle both...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

Lemonade has a different business model from most insurers. It uses AI to handle claims, most of them in minutes. It is in the process of adding car insurance to its business. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) looked as refreshing as the drink after its debut as a public company in July 2020. But after an initial surge that sent it shares to a high of $163, this next-generation insurance company may have left a sour taste in the mouths of some investors, as the stock has plummeted.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

B. Riley Sees 'Significant Potential' In This Beaten-Up Biotech Stock

B. Riley analyst calls Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) his top "Battered Bastions" pick with the stock down 60% from intra-year highs. According to the analyst Mayank Mamtani, the Company's fundamentals have strengthened due to the competitive positioning of its two lead late-stage candidates, SLS-002 for acute suicide ideation & behavior and trehalose for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
STOCKS
247wallst.com

Sizzling Buy-Rated Biotechs Highlight 5 Top Stocks Under $10

This is another micro-cap biotech that could be an outstanding idea for aggressive investors looking for names in the space. Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company’s drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

Paysafe is riding the U.S. online gambling boom, and it's dominating the early innings. Offerpad is a real estate direct-buying specialist, set to enter 2022 on the back of its biggest year ever. Even though the stock market has been on shaky ground in September and October, the S&P 500...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Stock With 10X Potential

Axsome Therapeutics ran into several regulatory setbacks in the past few months. But the biotech's leading pipeline candidate has blockbuster potential. Plus, the company's pipeline features several other promising programs as well. Looking for stocks with explosive growth potential? The biotech industry is an excellent place to start. Clinical trial...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

Square is a "must-own" fintech stock with great growth prospects. Facebook is practically bulletproof despite the current controversies the company faces. Canopy Growth is best-positioned among Canadian cannabis companies to succeed in the U.S. Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now?...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

HSBC Sees Opportunity in Beaten Down Chinese Stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Scoop Up These 3 Beaten Down Tech Stocks for a Year-End Rebound

An increasing reliance on wireless technology and cloud computing, and enterprises’ massive spending on strengthening their analytical capabilities, have been driving the technology industry’s growth. Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally sound tech stocks Micron (MU), Qorvo (QRVO), and Fair Isaac (FICO), which have suffered price declines lately, could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss these stocks.
STOCKS
CNBC

Is the biotech sell-off a buying opportunity

Jared Holz, Oppenheimer, on whether the dip in biotech is an opportunity for investors. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ultra Clean Holdings Shares Flew 19% Higher Today

Ultra Clean’s order book is packed to the rafters as chipmakers around the world are boosting their manufacturing efforts. Third-quarter results came in well ahead of analyst expectations, and the next reporting period looks even stronger. What happened. Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) closed Thursday's trading 19.2% higher. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Alimera Sciences, inc (ALIM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Alimera Sciences, inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to the Alimera Sciences Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through January 28, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy