— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're getting closer and closer to the holiday season, which means everyone is waiting for Black Friday savings on appliances, technology, toys and more. During the annual sales event—the biggest shopping holiday of the year—shoppers can find the best discounts of the year from Best Buy, Apple, Target, Amazon and more. This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, November 26, but we’re already seeing several retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart—hosting early Black Friday 2021 deals.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO