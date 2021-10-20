In-N-Out Burger Championed by Conservatives Over Restaurant's Vaccine Stance
The fast food chain condemned the fact that its San Francisco outlet was temporarily closed for refusing to make customers prove their COVID vaccination...www.newsweek.com
The fast food chain condemned the fact that its San Francisco outlet was temporarily closed for refusing to make customers prove their COVID vaccination...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0