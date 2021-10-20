CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

In-N-Out Burger Championed by Conservatives Over Restaurant's Vaccine Stance

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fast food chain condemned the fact that its San Francisco outlet was temporarily closed for refusing to make customers prove their COVID vaccination...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

In-N-Out fined $750 by a California county over COVID-19 rules, after a 2nd of its restaurants failed to check diners' vaccine cards, a report says

California's In-N-Out burger chain was fined $750 for failing to verify customers' vaccination cards at a location in Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday. The fine came after repeated complaints from residents that staff at In-N-Out's location in Pleasant Hill weren't checking vaccine cards of customers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

McDonald’s Employees Share ‘Least Ordered’ Menu Item

McDonald’s workers have revealed the least ordered menu items, and there’s one in particular that rarely gets ordered. The specific item in mention is hot tea. Stephen Patula, who is an area supervisor from Waterford, Ohio, shared a video on TikTok about the beverage and its performance (or lack thereof) at his family’s franchised restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Customer’s shock over £37,000 bill at Salt Bae’s new restaurant has people divided

A £37,000 ($50,000) bill from Salt Bae’s new London steakhouse has sparked a debate on social media, with some suggesting that the pricey receipt must be a “PR stunt”.The menu prices at chef Nusret Gökçe’s restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse London have shocked diners since the new Knightsbridge establishment opened last month, with customers previously expressing their dismay over a £44 ($60) charge for four Red Bulls.The food is even more expensive, with the chef’s famous 24-carat gold tomahawk steak costing £850 ($1,160).However, a table of four has since left dinner at the restaurant reportedly shocked after being presented with a...
RESTAURANTS
GV Wire

Another In-N-Out Burger Shop Hit Over Vaccine Verification Rules

The popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said that the department received repeated...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Gazette

In-N-Out Burger nears opening of 2nd Colorado Springs restaurant

The signature crossed palm trees have been planted — a sure sign that In-N-Out Burger's second Colorado Springs restaurant is close to serving Double-Doubles, shakes and animal-style fries. In-N-Out envisions an opening next month for its new Springs restaurant, where construction is nearing completion near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue,...
COLORADO STATE
Design Taxi

Burger King Opens ‘Vurger King’, Its First 100% Vegetarian Restaurant

Beyond fries, fast-food giants have begun adding an array of vegetarian and plant-based items to their menu. Burger King was among the first, having introduced the Impossible Whopper. Meanwhile, McDonald’s has pledged to position itself as a go-to lunch spot for vegans in the UK by 2025. In spite of...
RESTAURANTS
Kansas City Star

In-N-Out livid after city closes San Francisco restaurant over COVID vaccine rules

An order that temporarily shuttered San Francisco’s only In-N-Out location for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine rules has the national burger chain raging. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement to The San Francisco Chronicle.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Covid 19 Vaccine#Best Burger#Food Drink#Twitter#Covid#The Associated Press#Republican
New York Post

McDonald’s rolling out McPlant meatless burger at select US restaurants

McDonald’s announced Thursday it will test its meatless McPlant burger — created in partnership with Beyond Meat — at a handful of restaurants across the US next month. Starting Nov. 3, McDonald’s will roll the alternative-meat patty out in Irving, Texas; Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings, Louisiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana; El Segundo, California; and Manhattan Beach, California.
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

In-N-Out Burger slams San Francisco over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Burger chain In-N-Out slammed San Francisco’s vaccine mandate after one of its stores was temporarily closed by city health officials — ripping the “offensive” order as “clear governmental overreach.”. The company said the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed one of its stores last week because it found that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

In-N-Out Burger in Fight with San Francisco Health Officials Over Vax Protocols

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The In-N-Out Burger location at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco was temporarily closed last week for not checking customers for proof of vaccination as officials with the restaurant chain gear up for a fight over city COVID regulations. An In-N-Out Burger representative confirmed in a statement that the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the 333 Jefferson Street location last Thursday, Oct. 14, “because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation.” The representative said the restaurant — the only In-N-Out location in San Francisco — has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
stardem.com

Southwest Airlines, In-N-Out Burger resist COVID vaccine mandates, passports

BALTIMORE — Southwest Airlines, which has a large operational footprint in Maryland, has reversed course on a COVID vaccine mandate and will not put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave. Dallas-based Southwest told workers that if they are unvaccinated and applying for a medical or religious exemption they will not be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

San Francisco's only In-N-Out Burger location shut down and fined by county for violating vaccine verification guidelines as the popular burger chain lashes out over punishment

The popular burger chain In-N-Out is lashing out after San Francisco temporarily shut down its indoor dining and fined one of their locations multiple times for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - the only In-N-Out franchise in San Francisco - was shut by the...
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
616K+
Followers
66K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy