In-N-Out Burger Championed by Conservatives Over Restaurant's Vaccine Stance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The In-N-Out Burger location at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco was temporarily closed last week for not checking customers for proof of vaccination as officials with the restaurant chain gear up for a fight over city COVID regulations. An In-N-Out Burger representative confirmed in a statement that the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the 333 Jefferson Street location last Thursday, Oct. 14, “because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation.” The representative said the restaurant — the only In-N-Out location in San Francisco — has...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO