The supply chain world has been disrupted because the demand for most of the goods and services came roaring back when almost nobody was expecting it. The supply didn't have enough time to adjust to the new normal, which was cut back due to COVID-19. The supply-demand mismatch has been at the forefront of the current supply chain issues. Add the truck driver shortage for inland travel in the U.S. and you have the perfect recipe for logistical issues.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO