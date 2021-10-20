CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him

By Associated Press
WIS-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations. Trump...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

David Corn bashes ABC News for allegedly helping Trump

David Corn, Washington bureau chief at Mother Jones magazine, is aghast at the omissions in the recently released ABC News documentary on former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who authored the famous dossier on Russia and Donald Trump. “Steele and his dossier have always been a sideshow to the main event: the Kremlin’s clandestine assault that helped Trump win,” writes Corn.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

The man who sued Trump for incitement: Politics Weekly Extra

In the aftermath of the 6 January attack on the Capitol, Donald Trump was impeached and acquitted for a second time. Jonathan Freedland talks to Congressman Eric Swalwell who talks about what a special select committee is doing to hold those deemed responsible for inciting the mob accountable.
POTUS
CBS Miami

Albany County Sheriff Files Misdemeanor Forcible Touching Charges Against Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK (CNN) — A misdemeanor complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from his post after multiple women came forward alleging inappropriate touching. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York state courts, confirmed to CNN that a misdemeanor complaint against the former Democratic governor has been filed in Albany City Court. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said in a statement to CNN. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, allowing that he made mistakes, but always insisting that the more serious accusations were untrue. CNN has reached out to Cuomo’s attorneys and spokesperson, the Albany district attorney and Albany Sheriff’s Department. This story is breaking and will be updated. (©2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

Andrew Cuomo's Former Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Is Getting Divorced. Here's What We Know

Melissa DeRosa, former aide to Andrew Cuomo, is going her separate ways with her husband, Matthew Wing. The now ex couple tied the knot back in August 2016, three years after they met while both working for Cuomo. Their lavish big day was confirmed in a marriage announcement published by The New York Times, which revealed sparks flew when DeRosa joined the team as the politician's communications director and Wing was already working for Cuomo as his press secretary. Wing has since gone on to become Head of Work Communications for Uber.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wilkinson
Person
Donald Trump
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Ap#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump lawyers from 2020 campaign ask judge to throw out 'baseless' defamation lawsuit brought by former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who they accused of rigging election

Lawyers for former President Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and his ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani are attempting to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who claims they cost him his job. Eric Coomer, a former director of product strategy and security for the company, filed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy