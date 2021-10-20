Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him

NEW YORK (CNN) — A misdemeanor complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from his post after multiple women came forward alleging inappropriate touching. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York state courts, confirmed to CNN that a misdemeanor complaint against the former Democratic governor has been filed in Albany City Court. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said in a statement to CNN. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, allowing that he made mistakes, but always insisting that the more serious accusations were untrue. CNN has reached out to Cuomo’s attorneys and spokesperson, the Albany district attorney and Albany Sheriff’s Department. This story is breaking and will be updated. (©2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO