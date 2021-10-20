CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth politely declines Oldie of the Year Award

By Celebretainment
Rogersville Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth has politely turned down the Oldie of the Year Award. The 95-year-old monarch - who still keeps to a busy schedule including meetings with world leaders, days at the races and and much more - urged Oldie magazine to "find a more worthy recipient" for the prize....

www.therogersvillereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
WORLD
SheKnows

Princess Beatrice Names Baby Daughter In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth

After weeks of waiting, we finally know what Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby daughter. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” read a Friday announcement from Buckingham Palace. “The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'” Wolfie is a nickname for Christopher Woolf, Mozzi’s 5-year-old son whom he shares with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyles Brandreth
Person
Leslie Caron
Person
Delia Smith
Person
Geoff Hurst
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PETS
People

Queen Elizabeth Keeps a Bittersweet Photo on Her Desk of Grandson Peter Phillips with Ex-Wife Autumn

Despite Peter Phillips' recent divorce from wife Autumn, they still hold a special place in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal residence. On Wednesday, the Queen presented celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with Her Majesty's Medal for Music. A photo shows the monarch meeting with Cooper inside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen has several portraits of her grandchildren with their partners displayed in the background.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#British Royal Family#Oldie
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
myarklamiss.com

Thanks but no: UK queen turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie. The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she does not meet “the relevant criteria.”. The Oldie magazine on Tuesday...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

The cheeky reason the Queen turned down an Oldie of the Year award

Being the nation's longest-reigning British monarch (having been on the throne for almost 70 years), it makes sense that the Queen would be nominated for an award that celebrates all her hard work across the decades. It may come as a surprise then, that when offered the award for Oldie of the Year, Her Majesty (who is 95-years-old) declined the offer.
U.K.
AFP

Queen Elizabeth cancels COP26 attendance 'on medical advice'

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday. "Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow" for a November 1 reception, the palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message," the statement added. The queen worked a busy schedule in early October but cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland last week on medical advice.
HEALTH
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II is forced to slow down at age 95

After seven decades of relentless service, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached a "turning point" after a night in hospital forced her to take advice to slow down and cut back on engagements. The 95-year-old cancelled her appearance at the UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues. Buckingham Palace said she was "disappointed" to pull out, but that the decision was taken following medical advice "to rest". It also came as a blow to organisers of the UN summit, with the queen's star power sure to attract attention to any event.
WORLD
townandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sparkling in Diamonds

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy