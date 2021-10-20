CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gannon defends Kerrigan’s production through 6 games

Cover picture for the articleIn six games this season, Eagles free agent pickup Ryan Kerrigan has played a total of 152 defensive snaps. “On the stat sheet you mean?” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon fired back. “Because in my opinion, he has been productive.”. OK. Then how would you quantify that production?. “How would...

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
Seven Trades We’d Like to See Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline may not create quite the perennial upheaval that the NBA trade deadline does, but it’s still a fun midseason benchmark for the league. Which failed free agent acquisitions could help a competitor, like Yannick Ngakoue did for the Ravens last year? Which heavy contract could get dumped onto another roster, as was the case with Kwon Alexander going from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020? Which disgruntled star will force his way into a better situation, as Jalen Ramsey and Amari Cooper have done in recent seasons?
Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
5 candidates to be moved if Eagles are sellers at trade deadline

The Eagles have already traded away two players and the NFL’s trade deadline isn’t for another six days. With that Nov. 2 date looming, the Eagles have a 2-5 record. While Howie Roseman claimed after the Zach Ertz trade that they won’t be sellers, there might be a reason to be, especially if they lose in Detroit on Sunday.
Eagles claim QB from Miami, cut their long snapper

The Eagles on Monday made a flurry of roster moves, most notably trading Joe Flacco to the Jets for a conditional pick in 2022. But they also claimed quarterback Reid Sinnett from Miami and cut long snapper Rick Lovato. This means Sinnett is now the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts...
Production in Eye of the Beholder when it Comes to Ryan Kerrigan

PHILADELPHIA - Ryan Kerrigan seemed like a solid signing for Howie Roseman in free agency. A notorious Eagles killer while piling up 95.5 sacks over a decade with the Washington Football Team, maybe Kerrigan wasn’t a natural fit for a team in transition after turning 33 in August, but the four-time Pro Bowl selection only cost $2.5 million and figured to fit in nicely as a rotational player on the edge, along with the now-injured Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Josh Sweat.
