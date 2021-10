When Richie and Gina Caldon decided to become foster parents, they knew one thing for certain: it would be a challenge. They were aware of how hard it would be to love kids and then let them go. They wondered how their biological children would react to sharing their parents and their home with other kids. They figured that there would be a lot of people who wouldn’t understand their decision to become foster parents but believed it would be rewarding and worthwhile. Over the past six years that they have been fostering, they have never once regretted their decision. In fact, it has shaped their family in ways they never could have imagined.

