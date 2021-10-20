CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In flood-hit Kerala, India, couple floats to wedding in giant pot

By Ananta Agarwal
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome brides and grooms take a limousine to their weddings, others a horse drawn carriage and still others may even sit astride an elephant. But one couple in India, determined to make it to their special occasion in spite of deadly floods, traveled to the venue inside a giant cooking...

