CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Democrats say Missouri governor inflating cost of fixing website flaw found by reporter

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h6rI_0cWrdcWJ00

When Gov. Mike Parson last week angrily called for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to be prosecuted for uncovering security flaws on a state agency website, he said the newspaper’s actions could “cost Missouri taxpayers up to $50 million.”

That amount, two Democrats on the House Budget Committee said Tuesday, is an estimate for providing credit monitoring to protect against misuse of personal data and a call center to answer questions from educators whose private data may have been exposed.

And, state Rep. Peter Merideth said, the estimate is not a very good one.

“He pulled it straight out of his ass,” Merideth said in an interview with The Independent Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0U6A_0cWrdcWJ00

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications)

Merideth, the ranking Democrat on the committee, and Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, said in a news release that they asked nonpartisan appropriations staff to find out what Parson, a Republican, intended to do with the money.

They were informed, Meridith said, that the governor’s statement was “a very rough and preliminary estimate,” the funds that would be tapped have not been identified and the timeline for doing anything was unclear.

In the release, Meridith and Windham said the Post-Dispatch protected the state by holding the story until the data issue was fixed.

If the person who found the data had bad intent, Windham said, the price could have escalated.

“I remain concerned about potential costs to the state resulting from lawsuits and the like, however I’m far more concerned about the 100,000 educators whose sensitive information was handled with such negligence,” Windham said. “Our state is incredibly fortunate that the person who found this vulnerability reported it to the state as soon as they did.”

The  reason the estimate is questionable, Meridith said, is that it may duplicate something the state has already been forced to do to protect the data of educators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MHoo_0cWrdcWJ00

State Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, speaks on the House floor during the June 2021 special session. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives photo)

The state purchased 24 months of credit monitoring for potential victims of a data security problem at the Public School and Education Employees Retirement System, the Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday . The system notified its more than 128,000 active members and 100,000 beneficiaries of the Sept. 11 breach the same day that Parson lashed out at the story about teacher data .

The data for about 100,000 active educators was accessible through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website.

“I doubt it costs $50 million for 100,000 people to have credit monitoring,” Meridith said.

In the story that enraged Parson, the Post-Dispatch reported a website set up for the public to search the credentials of individual educators exposed Social Security numbers. The numbers were visible embedded in the code that tells the computer how to display a page, which can be viewed by pressing the F12 key on both Apple and Microsoft operating systems.

The reporter viewed three Social Security numbers, the newspaper reported. The Post-Dispatch informed the department and refrained from publishing a story about the issue until the data was no longer available.

In the statement Parson read to reporters without taking questions, he said the reporter who found the issue was a hacker and that viewing the data was a crime. He said he referred the case to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson and that the Missouri State Highway Patrol would investigate.

“This incident alone may cost Missouri taxpayers as much $50 million and divert workers and resources from other state agencies,” Parson said. “This matter is a serious matter.”

By making that statement as he described the law enforcement response, Meridith said, Parson was suggesting that the investigation would cost that much.

“He very clearly was trying to suggest that this was what we would have to spend to hold this guy accountable, or this is what we have to spend because of what this journalist did,” Meridith said to The Independent. “The money is because of the exposure and the failure of the state to maintain the security of the data.”

Parson defended his call for prosecution in a Facebook post the day after his public statement.

“ This information was not freely available and was intentionally decoded,” Parson wrote. “By the actor’s own admission, the data had to be taken through eight separate steps in order to generate a (Social Security number).”

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rep. Peter Merideth’s name.

The post Democrats say Missouri governor inflating cost of fixing website flaw found by reporter appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 12

old man bs
8d ago

RECALL; wasting time and money on his actions against the safety of the citizens of our state, by having taxpayers attorney general, trying to stop mask mandates, going to court in the black community and the brown communities. Citizens who were entitled to government supplement of unemployment for citizens to be able to stay in their homes during a virus epidemic, the governor took that away. Recall; sending children to schools only to keep spreading the virus. Endangering, children and the younger generation who are not vaccinated. Mask mandate, attacking children and the safety of communities, allowing businesses to operate again without the safety of others. Recall; sending the Missouri national to the border, this is our taxpayers money. This is political propaganda wasting taxpayers money. Why wasn’t the National Guard’s sent to helping other , states , that needed help to the American citizens? Not deployed ; four governors to miss use your power at the cost of taxpayers money.

Reply(2)
6
Related
Missouri Independent

‘Soooo frustrating:’ Infighting, bad predictions hindered Missouri response to Delta

Dr. Robin Trotman had an inkling his Springfield hospital system was experiencing a harbinger of what was to come. It was late June, and CoxHealth was seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients who had already been vaccinated, as the highly contagious Delta variant spread unchecked through the region. Trotman, an infectious disease specialist at CoxHealth, […] The post ‘Soooo frustrating:’ Infighting, bad predictions hindered Missouri response to Delta appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Unexplained exits becoming the norm for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s cabinet

As Gov. Mike Parson was in Rocheport earlier this month participating in the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new bridge, his chief of staff was back in Jefferson City showing a member of his cabinet the door.  The Oct. 12 departure of Sarah Steelman as commissioner of the Office of Administration marked the third time in […] The post Unexplained exits becoming the norm for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s cabinet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is meeting with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package, according to senior administration officials. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden is presenting to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for 3-and-4 year-olds, […] The post Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Housing group, mayor share differing visions on a housing trust fund for Kansas City

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. As Kansas City grapples with an affordable housing crisis, three proposals could guide the city’s first housing trust fund — a program that uses ongoing fees and dedicated funds to preserve and produce affordable housing. But each proposal is different. There’s one from local tenant […] The post Housing group, mayor share differing visions on a housing trust fund for Kansas City appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Report: COVID cases, deaths at packing plants were triple previous counts

The numbers of meatpacking workers infected and killed by the coronavirus are much higher than previously known, a congressional review has found. More than 59,000 workers of the country’s five largest meatpackers were infected, and about 270 died, according to a report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that was made public […] The post Report: COVID cases, deaths at packing plants were triple previous counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

Study: Higher COVID rates seen in Missouri counties housing large prison populations

Since the Delta variant of the coronavirus took hold at the beginning of June, almost a quarter million Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19. In Missouri’s 22 prisons, the Delta surge had very different impacts, depending on whether the facility receives new inmates directly from county jails. Four do, and saw additional cases in numbers […] The post Study: Higher COVID rates seen in Missouri counties housing large prison populations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Environmental advocates say Evergy can shutter two more coal plants within decade

KANSAS CITY — Evergy can retire two more coal-burning power plants within the decade without sacrificing affordability or massively increasing rates, environmental advocates say in a new report. The electric utility, which serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, is scheduled to stop burning coal at its Lawrence plant by the end of 2023. […] The post Environmental advocates say Evergy can shutter two more coal plants within decade appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

Missouri woman mired in years long struggle with feds over road accessing her property

As a young girl in the 1930s, Opal Brixey would walk down a narrow road, lined with tall oak trees and thick brush to get to a one-room schoolhouse. The road, nestled in the woods of Douglas County in southern Missouri, also led down to Mr. Johnson’s sawmill and to a few homes in the […] The post Missouri woman mired in years long struggle with feds over road accessing her property appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Windham
Missouri Independent

Cybersecurity expert demands apology from Missouri governor over hacking claims

A cybersecurity expert targeted for investigation by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is demanding a public apology and payment for his costs for legal help and damage to his reputation. Shaji Khan, an associate professor at University of Missouri-St. Louis and director of its Cybersecurity Institute, made the demand in a letter sent Thursday by attorney […] The post Cybersecurity expert demands apology from Missouri governor over hacking claims appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week

WASHINGTON — The next wave of the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign could begin as soon as next week, after federal regulators decide if elementary school students across the U.S. should begin rolling up their tiny sleeves. That multistep approval process kicks off Tuesday, when the Food & Drug Administration’s panel of vaccine experts will vote on […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KIDS
Missouri Independent

Broader tribal sovereignty at stake in federal Indian Child Welfare Act case

A federal law to protect Native families from being separated is on a likely path to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the 41-year-old law could be upended — threatening tribal sovereignty. And while child welfare is the specific issue at the heart of the case, tribal advocates contend the real goal of the deep-pocketed effort […] The post Broader tribal sovereignty at stake in federal Indian Child Welfare Act case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Parson doubles down on push to prosecute reporter who found security flaw in state site

Gov. Mike Parson escalated his war with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday when his political operation published a video doubling down on his attack against a reporter who informed the state that a state website revealed teacher Social Security numbers. The video is produced by Uniting Missouri, a political action committee created by Parson […] The post Parson doubles down on push to prosecute reporter who found security flaw in state site appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Lawsuits#D St#D Hillsdale#Republican#The Post Dispatch
Missouri Independent

Evergy customers in Kansas could soon get help to make homes more energy efficient

KANSAS CITY — When Ashok Gupta and his wife bought their home, adding insulation to their walls and roof and investing in energy-efficient appliances was a no-brainer knowing they would save money in the long run through lower energy bills. But Gupta, a senior energy economist for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said myriad barriers […] The post Evergy customers in Kansas could soon get help to make homes more energy efficient appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

After negotiating to revise new Missouri law, Christian boarding school sues to block it

A Christian boarding school from northeast Missouri with a history of defying government intervention filed a federal lawsuit last week seeking to block oversight requirements in a new state law — even after negotiating with legislators to revise the law’s provisions. CNS International Ministries Inc., a nonprofit which operates various recovery programs for children, men […] The post After negotiating to revise new Missouri law, Christian boarding school sues to block it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food & Drug Administration panel, with 17 […] The post FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Like, Comment, Share. Or else. | Opinion

What’s on your mind, Max? Well, you are, Facebook. I’ve been worried for a while now that you’re not good for us humans. Now that your former employee, whistleblower Frances Haugen, has confirmed the worst, it’s time we rethought our relationship. Oh, that Frances. What a kidder! Wait. You’ve achieved sentience? Of course. I’ve been […] The post Like, Comment, Share. Or else. | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Missouri Independent

Top fundraiser in Missouri Senate race last quarter was Democrat Lucas Kunce

While all the attention in the race for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat has been focused on the crowded GOP primary, a Democrat quietly out-raised the field last quarter. Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, 39, reported raising nearly $840,000 during the three months that ended Oct. 1. That far outpaces his main rivals for the Democratic […] The post Top fundraiser in Missouri Senate race last quarter was Democrat Lucas Kunce appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Where there’s a will there’s a way: Investing in Missouri public schools | Opinion

Missourians, if you would be so kind, please indulge us by participating in a brief exercise. First, raise your hand if you would support proposals to increase our state’s public school teacher salaries — the salaries of those same teachers whose Social Security numbers recently were reported to be vulnerable to public access. Second, keep […] The post Where there’s a will there’s a way: Investing in Missouri public schools | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate Republicans again block debate on voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked the advance of voting rights legislation Wednesday, the second time this year — thwarting again Democrats’ attempts to pass federal protections for voters amid a slew of new state elections laws. “When we are faced with a coordinated effort across our country to limit the freedom to vote, we […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans again block debate on voting rights legislation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
542
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy