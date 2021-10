Gov. Mike Parson and a fellow Republican lawmaker do not see eye to eye on the way a state web application flaw is being handled. During a press conference this week, Parson has threatened criminal prosecution after he says a news organization took several steps to discover a vulnerability in a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Department web application. The flaw had the ability to show the social security numbers of educators, putting the private information of nearly 100,000 teachers at risk.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO