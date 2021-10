PHILADELPHIA, PA — Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect wanted in the attempted abduction of a toddler. The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify the suspect depicted in the above video. The suspect attempted to abduct a 2-year-old child who had been walking with his mother on the 2300 block of N 11th Street at 12pm on October 17, 2021. The suspect is described as a dark complexion black male in his mid 30’s, approximately 5’11, thin build and wearing maroon sweatpants and a navy blue shirt. He appears to have a back brace or light jacket tied around his waist.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO