Minneapolis, MN

Smith says she wil vote ‘no’ on Minneapolis public safety ballot measure

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 8 days ago
This from FOX 9: “Senator Tina Smith says she will vote against a proposed charter change on the November ballot that would remove and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. … ‘While there is much I agree with in the Amendment, one component poses an insurmountable problem – the requirement that the...

MinnPost

Frey substantially outraises competitors in Minneapolis mayor’s race

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has dramatically outraised his competitors with one week remaining before the election that could shake up the balance of power in City Hall. … Frey had raised roughly $292,400 since the last campaign finance reporting deadline in early August and had $155,790 left in the bank for the final push, according to his campaign manager Joe Radinovich … Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, who are running to the left of Frey, have assembled more modest sums. Nezhad had pulled in roughly $112,000 and has about $50,000 in cash on hand. Knuth raised about $91,000 and had a couple thousand less on hand than Nezhad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

CNN to air interview with 7 Chauvin trial jurors

Chauvin jurors speak out. WCCO reports: “Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order. … Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released. … Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and will offer an inside look into how they came to the decision to convict Chauvin on all three counts, their desire to hear from Chauvin himself, and how they worry for their safety after Nov. 1.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MinnPost

After-action review critiques by Hodges and Knuth are revisionist, cynical and exemplify what’s wrong with this campaign season

The review of Minneapolis’ handling of the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd is eight months into the year-long engagement and it would be irresponsible to force reviewers to end their analysis prematurely. Facts matter. It is crucial that I correct some significant misinformation being repeated in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis homeless shelter expansion gets funding boost from city, Hennepin County

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council joined Hennepin County in helping to fund an effort to create more transitional housing for the area’s homeless. The project, run by Simpson Housing Services and located at the corner of 1st Ave and 28th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will increase the size of the organization’s current one-level shelter to five stories. And though the number of shelter beds offered now — roughly 70 — won’t change, the new space will dedicate the majority of the shelter’s beds into supported housing, which will include a suite of services to access affordable housing, mental health and chemical dependency treatment, job placement, and more.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Xcel Energy proposes 21.2% rate hike

Reports the Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett, “Xcel Energy on Monday proposed an electricity rate increase of 21.2%, or $677.4 million, over three years, with just more than half hitting Minnesotans’ pocketbooks in 2022. With the rate hike, the company’s average residential customers would see a 19 % increase in their electricity bills from 2022 through 2024 — or on average $15 to $21 per month cumulatively.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

State agency charged with policing Minnesota attorneys roiled by internal strife

Jeffrey Meitrodt writes in the Star Tribune: “The small, powerful state agency that polices the conduct of Minnesota lawyers has been roiled for several years by internal strife, leading to an exodus of key employees and an extraordinary intrusion into its inner workings by Supreme Court justices. The agency, called the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), for five years has been led by Susan Humiston, a veteran corporate attorney. Since she took charge in 2016, 14 prosecutors have quit their jobs, with most of them citing a toxic work environment. Her leadership practices led a 23-member oversight board to recommend against a two-year extension of her contract in 2020. … However, in an unusual rebuke, the Minnesota Supreme Court disregarded the board’s recommendation and renewed her contract last year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11; new cases decline

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel on Tuesday gave its approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. Following the 17-0 vote, with one abstention, by the advisory panel, Pfizer’s vaccine for children goes before the FDA, which is expected to make a ruling in the coming days.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis police say Lyft, Uber drivers being targeted for armed robberies

WCCO-TV reports: “A crime alert has been pushed out for Minneapolis after multiple rideshare drivers have been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. … Police say since mid-August, more than 40 Uber and Lyft drives have been robbed or carjacked with 12 in just the last seven days. Police say many of these instances have happened in north Minneapolis. While officers have arrested some suspects, the trend continues.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul imposes vaccine mandate for all city workers

Nick Woltman writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Mayor Melvin Carter announced the new vaccine mandate Thursday afternoon in a video address that was sent to all of the city’s roughly 4,000 workers, according to a spokesman for the mayor’s office. City employees have until Dec. 31 to receive a complete vaccine series, and they must provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 14, Carter said in the video. … Unlike the vaccine mandate covering municipal employees in Minneapolis, St. Paul’s does not offer the option of regular testing in lieu of a jab, setting up a potential clash with the city’s unionized workforce.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Could fish farming take off in Minnesota? And should it?

Over the next three years, a team of Minnesota researchers will use state taxpayer money to find the best way to grow a type of minnow, known as golden shiners, in captivity. If successful, raising the fish could help the state address a dire bait shortage that has crimped anglers of bigger prizes like walleye and northern pike. The project involves cultivating golden shiners indoors, in outdoor human-made ponds, and as part of a vegetable farm.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Why the governor and the DFL should be nervous about 2022

Minnesota DFL (Democratic Party) Gov. Tim Walz declared earlier this week that he is running for reelection. He should worry. There is a serious chance he could lose. Minnesota Democrats could also get routed in the 2022 elections. The unfortunate part for Walz is that he may not be able to do anything to save his campaign. The factors that will determine his fate may largely be sealed and beyond his control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis police officer charged in collision that killed Leneal Frazier

Charges filed. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Gun used in St. Paul shootout suspected of being purchased by straw buyer

Eric Rasmussen reports for KSTP-TV: “One of the handguns used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar earlier this month came from a suspected straw-purchaser, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday. In a criminal complaint, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say Jerome Fletcher Horton, Jr. bought nearly three dozen handguns from stores across the metro over the past three months. One of those handguns, a Mossberg 9 mm semiautomatic, was recovered shortly after a shooting at the Truck Bar in downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10 that killed a 27-year-old woman and left 15 others injured.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Letters: In favor of Minneapolis ballot question three, one

On November 2nd, Minneapolis voters can take a big step towards making our city a more stable and affordable place to call home by voting in favor of rent stabilization, Question 3 on the ballot. By voting yes for rent stabilization, residents will say loudly and clearly that the era of massive rent increases has gone on for too long.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

