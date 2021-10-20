CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MU soccer’s Cisneros on dual nationality, representing Mexico and U.S.

By Anthony Kristensen
Webster County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the movie “Selena” when she was a kid, Julissa Cisneros’ father pointed out one scene in particular. Selena, along with her brother and father, were in an old-style van. Selena, an up-and-coming singer played by Jennifer Lopez, had the chance to sing in Monterrey, Mexico. Her father, portrayed by Edward...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Daily Trojan

Soccer in the States: U.S. Men’s National Team shows unsurprising inconsistency

The last three games were trademark United States Men’s National Team play. A simple 2-0 win against Jamaica, followed by a dreadful 1-0 loss to Panama and a scrappy 2-1 win over Costa Rica has the U.S. in second place with 11 points in the Octagon, trailing only Mexico. Welcomed optimism and absolute rock-bottom pessimism evened out to the usual feeling by the end: I’m unconvinced.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Quintanilla
Person
Julian Araujo
Person
Edward James Olmos
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Selena
Person
Ricardo Pepi
Person
Damaris Egurrola
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State's University Degrees Abroad soccer team hosts pivotal UPSL match

LAS CRUCES - The University Degrees Abroad men’s soccer academy program at New Mexico State University heads into a pivotal game this weekend. NMSU, which remains undefeated in its United Premier Soccer League regular season and plays in the UPSL’s Southwest Conference, will face Arizona’s East Valley United Pro on Sunday at the High Noon Soccer Complex at 10 a.m. on Field No. 1.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Iola Register

An end of an era for Lloyd as U.S. women’s soccer legend

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game for the United States on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: U.S. women's national team vs. South Korea

United States vs. South Korea * Allianz Field * 7 p.m. Tuesday (FS1) The U.S. women's national team finishes a four-game, post-Tokyo Olympics tour with the last of games against South Korea and Paraguay. The teams played to a scoreless draw in Kansas City last Thursday that ended the United States' home winning streak at 22, second longest in its history. This is the U.S. team's final game in country this year and they bring a 61-game home unbeaten streak into it. That's 55 victories and six draws. It has outscored opponents 221-27 in that time, including 91-3 in its last 23 matches at home. The longest streak is 22 games from April 1993 to February 1996…The U.S. team is unbeaten in 14 all-time games against South Korea. It is 10-0-4 in a series that dates to 1997. The Americans have played eight times in South Korea, but none against South Korea. All those 14 games have been played in the U.S…The FS1 broadcast will include a dedicated "CarliCam" for viewing on the Fox Sports App and FS1's social-media channels in Carli Lloyd's last game with the U.S. national team.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Mexico#Mu Soccer#Mexican American#Mexicans#Americans
KRGV

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico visits Brownsville

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, visited the city of Brownsville on Tuesday. Salazar gave an update on his recent meeting with top-level Mexican officials and how Mexico is helping assess the migrant population along the border. Salazar says migrants are being deceived and told the U.S. border is...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Eater

One of Mexico City’s Biggest Taco Chains Opens First U.S. Location in Hollywood

While Mexico City is a torta city, its variety of regional taco styles are world famous and coveted items for travelers to Mexico’s street food capital. There are multiple trompos slicing al pastor in every neighborhood, sweaty tacos de canasta (basket steamed tacos), suadero (beef belly), and offal simmering in silver discs of fat from tacos de fritanga (fried tacos) vendors. And there’s an endless menu of guisados, where tacos are covered with Mexican rice to absorb the liquid from colorful stews, braises, and deep fried foods. But perhaps the most popular tacos for locals in CDMX are tacos a la plancha, where slender steaks, thinly-sliced bone-in pork chops, spicy longaniza or chorizo, cecina (salt cured beef), and other meats are cooked on a flat top, then wrapped in a corn tortilla dressed with salsas and often generous sides like whole beans, nopales, grilled onions, and fried potatoes.
RESTAURANTS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Team Canada tops U.S. Women's National Team, 3-1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Canada bested the U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team 3-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center in the opening game of the My Why Tour. Canada struck first with a goal with just over six minutes left in the opening period by Sarah Fillier. USWNT tied the game 1-1 in the second period with a goal by Hayley Scamurra. Canada scored twice in the third period, including an empty-net goal, to earn the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
ESPN

Kansas City to build first U.S. stadium specifically for women's soccer

The owners of Kansas City NWSL announced on Tuesday they plan to build the first stadium in the U.S. specifically for a women's soccer team, costing $70 million. Owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy