Armon Hassan has a new track out, and it has all the pettiness of a couple in a meaningless fight. “Honest” lives around a hook that’s got a bit of cleverness to it, and the song details walking out the door after things have gone awry. It’s all set to a pop-esque beat with synthetic drums and an acoustic guitar, and it feels like a bit of audio therapy for Hassan. Any relationship carries just the slightest amount of tension, and this track is a way to get it out there, but in a way that will still make you want to move your feet in a weird way. Check out “Honest” here below:

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO