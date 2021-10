We are seeing another cold morning on the Western Slope. Clear skies will stick around for the rest of the day. All of this sunshine will cause high temperatures to be just shy of our averages. We will mostly be in the 50s for the afternoon. We will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend. The clear skies will stick around as well causing morning lows to be on the cold side for the next few days. Rain and snow will mostly stay out of the picture, but we will see low chances for a few stray showers to pop up on Sunday morning. These showers should clear up before peak trick or treating hours. The next best chance to see rain or snow will fall on election day next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO