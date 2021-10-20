Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest

Thousands of Ecuadorans took to the streets throughout the country Tuesday, blocking roads with rocks and burning tires in protests called by indigenous organizations over soaring fuel prices as the country grapples with a state of emergency and battles challenges on multiple fronts. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) called for the disruptions, with some 1,500 people showing up to protest in the capital of Quito, according to police chief Cesar Zapata. "I came for my three children, who have been unemployed since last year. They helped me to eat and we are all suffering, we are desperate," 58-year-old Maria Elena Ponce told AFP. The government had warned it would move to "prevent the closure of roads" to passengers and goods, and police and soldiers were deployed countrywide to monitor protesters.

