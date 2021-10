US markets opened higher yesterday but ran out of steam towards the end of the trading day. The S&P500 broke its run of three record closes in a row, falling by half a percent. The Nasdaq clung to a gain of only 0.0008%. So, basically, flat. Locally, our market spent the day in the red and news of stage 4 loadshedding for the rest of the week did not help sentiment.

