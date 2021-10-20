Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.

