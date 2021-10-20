CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

By Scott Stein
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie...

www.cnet.com

thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Mobile Game Full Version Download

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Mobile Game Full Version Download. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is a horror video game that was developed and published by Capcom. It allows you to experience horror from the first-person perspective. Ethan, the player’s character, has been summoned via a mysterious email from his wife. The game is not about blockbuster pandering. It delivers intimate horror with a tightly focused scope and all of the trappings that you would expect from a survival game. Other Survival Games are also available.
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Card Game Coming in 2022

Resident Evil is getting a card game. Gen X Games, a Spanish tabletop game publisher, has announced plans to release a new card game based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. Per Dicebreaker, who recently ran a feature on the game, the new game will be released to retail in first quarter 2022. Resident Evil: The Card Game is a new kind of co-op game. Instead of players controlling different characters to complete a single objective, the card game puts up to four players in control of either Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield. Players will try to move their chosen character through the dangerous Spencer Mansion, killing zombies and trying to find a way out of the structure alive. Per Dicebreaker, the game was inspired by passing a video game controller between friends, giving each person a chance to control the character.
thexboxhub.com

Get some free Resident Evil with the new Xbox Games With Gold for October

Here we are again, slowly inching towards the holiday period, carefully making our way through a plethora of new games. But once more it’s the Xbox Games with Gold scheme that stands out, coming to the fore again as it switches tact and pushes out a couple of new freebies to all Xbox owners – and this time around there’s some glorious Resident Evil scares to enjoy.
GamesRadar+

Multiple Resident Evil announcements coming this month according to new teaser site

Capcom's set up a new Resident Evil teaser site to showcase a month apparently packed with announcements for the horror franchise. The website was highlighted by gaming sleuth Nibel, and while it is primarily in Japanese, English-speaking fans can parse a bit from it as well. It's got nine slots for October reveals, with the first two now filled in with a bunch of gift swag and Resident Evil 4 VR details, and the next three scheduled for Thursday, October 21. Two more reveals are set for Friday, October 22, with another on Monday, October 25 and the last on Friday, October 29.
Neowin

Games with Gold: Resident Evil Code Veronica X and Hover are now free

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership holders can now add two more games to their console libraries thanks to Microsoft's latest Games with Gold wave. The second injection of bonus titles for the month of October include Hover and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. Backward compatibility support...
Siliconera

Several New Resident Evil Announcements to Appear Through October

Capcom will share several Resident Evil related announcements through the month of October. To celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary, Capcom has opened a special website. The website itself reveals that a total of seven Resident Evil related announcements will be shared through the month. Additionally, the website is currently exclusive to the Japanese Resident Evil Portal website. The English website, however, features a special interview with Takeshi Okamoto, a professor of zombie studies.
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
wmleader.com

Resident Evil 4 in VR shouldn’t work — but somehow it does

I didn’t have stellar hopes going into Resident Evil 4’s virtual reality adaptation. VR versions of non-VR games are often at best superfluous and at worst painful — sometimes literally if you’re prone to motion sickness. Resident Evil 7 supported VR to questionable effect in 2017. And Resident Evil 4 in VR, an Oculus Quest 2 version of Capcom’s 2005 GameCube game, makes a lot of tradeoffs that sound compromising on paper. But the weirdest part by far? It mostly works. Resident Evil 4’s VR version retools a horror classic with VR combat satisfying enough to make up for its myriad rough edges, producing something surprisingly fun.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ Review – An uncompromising port of one of the greatest games of all time

By the time I entered the sewers of Castle Salazar in Resident Evil 4 VR, my understanding of Capcom’s beloved 2005 horror game had been warped considerably by the new perspective that virtual reality brings. After hours of staring at rotting corpses, decaying walls, and thorny parasites in first-person, I felt like I was playing a different game, one that I was struggling to put down. That is, until a previously invisible Novistador lurched at me, and I threw my headset onto the sofa.
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR Does Not Include Mercenaries, Other Extra Content

Resident Evil 4 VR does not include unlockable modes, including the Mercenaries and Separate Ways. In a statement sent to IGN, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these modes were not included in the VR version of Resident Evil 4, though did not elaborate further as to why the decision was made to cut these modes in the game. All three of these modes were available to unlock after completing Resident Evil 4's main story once.
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
PC Gamer

Resident Evil 4 VR cuts out the sleaziness around Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR is now in the wild (we'll have a review soon), a port-remake of Capcom's survival horror classic, developed by Facebook's Oculus Studios and Armature Studios. First released in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, Resident Evil 4 basically invented the modern style of third-person action game, and its influence can be seen in everything from Resident Evil Village to God of War.
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
