Montgomery Co. Board of Elections to test election equipment today ahead of November vote

Montgomery County Board of Elections test An electronic touch screen voting machine is set up for testing at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. (FILE PHOTO/WHIO STAFF)

DAYTON — A mandatory public test of the election equipment will be held Wednesday by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

“All 88 counties in Ohio are required to conduct a public test of their election equipment system prior to each election,” a spokesperson for the board of elections said in a media release. “The public test compliments the Logic & Accuracy Testing conducted prior to each election which tests every piece of election equipment used in the polling locations on Election Day.”

The test begins at 8 a.m. at the board of elections office in the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 West Third Street. Those wishing to observe the public test are asked to sign in to be credentialed to view.

During the test, election officials will take 4,000 pre-marked ballots with a known outcome and will run the ballots through central count scanners and precinct count scanners used in polling locations.

“After the ballots have been scanned through each set of scanners they are tabulated and compared to the expected results. If an error is detected, BOE staff will investigate to identify and correct the cause of the error,” the spokesperson said.

When no errors are detected, election officials certify the public test portion of the required Logic and Accuracy testing phase of election preparation.

