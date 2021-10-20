CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale

By Jacob Fischler
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC9NL_0cWraKeI00

President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the National Park Service told a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday he would work to rebuild the agency’s workforce, which has shrunk even as park attendance hits new records.

Charles F. Sams III, of Oregon, would be the first enrolled tribal member to lead the National Park Service. He is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

If agreed to by the full Senate, he would also be the first confirmed head of the National Park Service since January 2017.

He faced members of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who asked for his commitment to improve specific parks and other NPS sites in their states.

Sams highlighted challenges with the National Park Service labor pool. The park service workforce is down from its peak, he said, while attendance has increased.

An agency web page shows permanent employment in 2020 was about 6% less than it was in 2010. Sams said the park service workforce has decreased 20% from “several years ago.”

Park attendance dropped from 327 million in 2019 to 237 million in 2020 as severe COVID-19 restrictions limited travel. But as outdoor recreation became seen as a safe alternative to other travel options, some parks, including Yellowstone , have set record monthly attendance records this year.

Sams said he would work to increase the workforce and improve morale, including by adding housing. He also said he would prioritize recruitment to boost staffing numbers.

“The National Park Service cannot achieve its mission without a well-supported workforce, and I’m committed to focusing on the caretaking of this mission,” he said. “Housing, staffing and other issues are impacting morale and deserve active attention.”

Sams told Chairman Joe Manchin III, (D-W.Va.), that he would prioritize staffing and addressing the roughly $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog.

Sams also said he would work to improve the federal relationship with tribes, saying they should expect an open conversation with the federal government ahead of decision-making, “not after the fact.”

Sams is a member of the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, a position he was appointed to by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. He also worked as the executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and in other roles in tribal and state governments and nonprofit tribal and conservation groups.

Manchin said he expected Sams would be in office “very quickly.”

Republicans on the panel didn’t raise major objections to Sams, though ranking Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming said he was concerned Sams had never worked for the park service.

Other members of the committee asked Sams to commit to addressing issues at NPS sites in their states.

Sams told U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), he knew that some NPS employees in Montana commute more than 50 miles to their service stations and pledged again to improve housing options for parks employees.

Barrasso asked Sams to look into the $563 million maintenance backlog at Yellowstone National Park and $181 million backlog at Grand Teton National Park.

New Mexico Democrat Martin Heinrich said a lack of fencing was allowing cattle into the Valley Caldera National Preserve, disrupting wetlands, subalpine meadows and elk populations there.

Sams told U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), the NPS could use funding from the Great American Outdoor Act, a law enacted last year that provides additional funding to national parks, to adapt boat ramps in Lake Mead for lower water levels.

Sams won an endorsement from his home state senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, who introduced the nominee Tuesday. Wyden called Sams a “real leader and a role model” for stewardship and conservation.

“I can’t think of anybody in America better and more qualified to do this than Chuck Sams, with his unique perspective as the first Native American to lead the park service,” Wyden said. “This is, frankly, long overdue.”

The post National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is meeting with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package, according to senior administration officials. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden is presenting to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for […] The post Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Louisiana Illuminator

Kids age 5 to 11 next in line for COVID-19 vaccines as White House rolls out plans

WASHINGTON — Smaller needles. Redesigned shipments to ease the storage needs in pediatricians’ offices. And enough vials of the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the 28 million U.S. children between ages 5 and 11. Those are among the plans announced by the White House on Wednesday as federal and state officials prepare for a regulatory decision […] The post Kids age 5 to 11 next in line for COVID-19 vaccines as White House rolls out plans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal hurricane prevention for New Orleans that cost billions worked during Ida, senators agree

U.S. senators on Wednesday promoted a federal hurricane system’s performance in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida, but noted that other regions experienced devastation that is likely to worsen as climate change produces more intense and frequent storms. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System in response to […] The post Federal hurricane prevention for New Orleans that cost billions worked during Ida, senators agree appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Wyoming State
sunnysidesun.com

National Park Service nominee faces questions in hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Charles “Chuck” F. Sams III is one step closer to becoming the first Native American to lead the National Park Service after senators began formally considering his nomination. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources took the next step in the confirmation process during the Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Martin Heinrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks Service#The National Park Service#U S Senate#The U S Senate Energy#Nps
Louisiana Illuminator

Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers

WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers:  What […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans win congressional dustup on the baseball diamond, amid DC turmoil

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Wednesday night were the victors in an annual charity baseball game against Democrats, 13-12, even as a bitterly divided Congress struggles to pass major legislation this week. There were some feel-good moments, like when President Joe Biden passed out ice cream bars in the dugouts and Republican Rep. Greg Steube […] The post Republicans win congressional dustup on the baseball diamond, amid DC turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

1K+
Followers
630
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy