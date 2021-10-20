CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increasing clouds with rain on the way

By Anthony Domol
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
Expect a few high clouds around this morning with not as chilly of temperatures to start the day as we will bottom out mainly in the lower 50s. Though there will be some filtered sun this morning, clouds are to be on the increase leading to the return of showers by late afternoon/evening. Scattered showers are expected to be with us tonight into Thursday with some possible thunder mostly overnight but nothing severe during that time frame. Cooler air follows this system with temperatures dropping back into the lower 50s for Friday through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY : Increasing clouds. Scattered showers develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Highs in the low 70s. Southwest to south winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and possible thunder. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs around 60 to the lower 60s. Southwest to west to northwest winds at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

