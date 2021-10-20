CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most counties have fewer early voting sites than N.J. will pay for

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN6pl_0cWrZUBr00

Early voting is coming to New Jersey, but for now, most counties are just dipping their toes in the water.

Despite the state promising to reimburse counties for the costs of early polling sites, 15 of New Jersey’s 21 counties are planning to open fewer early polling places than the state is willing to pay for. Only one county, Mercer, is spending its own money to open an additional site.

Sussex County, where the state promised to pay for five early voting sites, is opening three.

“Part of it is learning to work with new equipment. We’re using electronic poll books for the first time and the like, and there’s just a lot that went into that. This is our first time working at it, and we’ll have to see what the state requires going forward,” said Allen Langjhar, chair of the Sussex County Board of Elections.

Under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in March, counties with fewer than 150,000 registered voters must open at least three early voting sites. Counties with between 150,000 and 300,000 voters must have at least five, and the state’s most populous counties must stand up at least seven.

That law provides for state funding for a greater number of early voting sites — five total for the smaller counties, seven for middle-sized counties, and 10 for the largest — but few counties have taken full advantage of those additional funds, which can also be used to publicize early voting locations.

“We’re spending a lot of effort and money. We’ve got a lot of flyers out there,” said Wyatt Earp, the Ocean County Democratic chairman and secretary of the Ocean County Board of Elections. “We’re telling everybody we can. The biggest part of the reimbursement is they’re paying for PSAs to tell people, to remind people.”

All six counties with fewer than 150,000 registered voters have opted to open just three early voting sites. They could be reimbursed for as many as five.

Adoption varied in the four counties with between 150,000 and 300,000 registered voters, which could each stand up seven state-paid sites. Atlantic and Somerset are each opening six sites, while Gloucester established the minimum of five. It’s not clear how much Mercer’s eighth site will cost the county.

Even large, often heavily Democratic counties that could receive state funds for up to 10 early voting sites have eschewed more widespread adoption. Union, Camden, Burlington, and Morris counties have each decided to proceed with seven early voting sites, the bare minimum for counties of their size. Bergen and Passaic counties each chose to stand up nine sites.

Hudson, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties are each opening 10 sites, the maximum for which they could be reimbursed.

Why so few polling sites?

The reasons for the shortfalls are varied. Some counties still report poll worker shortages that have become common amid the pandemic, and others worry about the administrative strain additional early voting could load on election boards already dealing with a slew of election reforms enacted since March 2020.

Murphy last week said the state had recruited more than 13,000 poll workers in the week after he raised daily poll worker pay from $200 to $300 via executive order, but it’s unclear whether shortages have been resolved statewide. Certain counties already paid more per day, like Camden, which paid poll workers $275 daily before the governor’s announcement.

“We’re still finding poll workers,” said Langjhar. “I can’t say that the increase has helped at finding poll workers. I think it probably makes it a little bit easier, but there hasn’t been any conversation on whether the pay increase has made people more willing to work for the day, or several days, conducting elections.”

In Camden County, officials believe the number of polling sites they will have is the number they need to have. Rich Ambrosino, the Camden County GOP chairman and secretary of the county’s Board of Elections, said he and his fellow commissioners believe seven sites will be sufficient to allow residents access to early voting.

“No one should have to drive more than 15 or 20 minutes to get to an early voting site from anywhere in the county,” he said.

Early voting sites are subject to restrictions not imposed on Election Day polling places.

By law, schools cannot be used as early voting sites, and there’s lingering virus-driven reluctance to opening senior living and similar facilities to voting. Early voting sites must also be accessible by residents with disabilities, must have internet connectivity to allow electronic poll books to communicate with the Statewide Voter Registration System, and must be under surveillance after early voting hours end.

Though ballots are moved to an off-site location at closing time, equipment remains on site.

Early voting begins on Oct. 23 and runs through Halloween. At this point, it’s too late for counties to add additional in-person early voting sites for the 2021 general election.

Advocates still see progress, especially compared to the sporadic placement of secure vote-by-mail drop boxes last year. That process, which has since seen reforms, allowed county election boards — which are composed equally of Republican and Democratic members — to decide the placement of drop boxes with few limits.

“Bipartisan is not nonpartisan,” said Henal Patel, director of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice’s Democracy and Justice Program. “You ended up having, in a lot of places, ‘Well you put one in a blue city, you’ll have to put one in a red city.’ Which, creates a lot of issues because it’s not tied to population or need or anything like that.”

The impact was particularly clear in large cities, and particularly in Newark. New Jersey’s most populous city had just two drop boxes last year, each of them in the city’s Central Ward.

The Brick City will host four early voting sites, one in every ward save the Ironbound. Jersey City, the runner-up in population, will also host four early voting sites, and Paterson, New Jersey’s third most-populous city, will have two.

“I would argue there are some cities that probably could have used an extra locations, or some counties that probably could have done more,” Patel said. “But hopefully at this point, counties will see, lawmakers will see, who’s showing up for early voting, where they’re showing up, how this works so we can use that information to expand to more locations in the future.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Most counties have fewer early voting sites than N.J. will pay for appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Applications open for fund to help N.J. workers excluded from state, federal benefits

After 19 months of undocumented immigrants and other residents falling into debt while being excluded from pandemic-era relief funds, New Jersey’s long-awaited Excluded Workers Fund began accepting applications Wednesday. The long-awaited program, to be administrated by the state Department of Human Services, will be first come, first served, and will accept applications until its $40 […] The post Applications open for fund to help N.J. workers excluded from state, federal benefits appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Outside spending makes 2nd, 8th district races among most expensive in state history

Outside groups have continued pouring money into two of the state’s most competitive legislative races, bringing the total invested in South Jersey’s 2nd and 8th legislative districts to more than $8.1 million, according to data released by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission Thursday. The 8h District, where state Sen. Dawn Addiego (D-Burlington) is […] The post Outside spending makes 2nd, 8th district races among most expensive in state history appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BURLINGTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Reformers call for end to discriminatory pricing in N.J. car insurance

Most drivers might assume their car insurance rates are based on their driving history and safety record. Instead, many insurers use education, occupation, and consumer credit scores to determine rates, charging higher premiums for those least likely to afford them: poor and minority drivers. But a bill now before the Legislature could provide relief. The […] The post Reformers call for end to discriminatory pricing in N.J. car insurance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised […] The post National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Monitor

Vaccine proof or negative COVID test soon required to enter N.J. Statehouse

All lawmakers, aides, reporters, and visitors to the Statehouse in Trenton must show proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test results to enter the building after a state commission approved the new mandate Tuesday morning. The vaccine-or-test rule goes into effect Dec. 1, according to the measure passed by the State Capitol Joint Management […] The post Vaccine proof or negative COVID test soon required to enter N.J. Statehouse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

For the first time, New Jersey’s Black churches take congregants to the polls early

New Jersey’s Black churches are ready to take their members’ souls to the polls. Black faith organizations around the state began sending congregants to early voting sites en masse Saturday, joining churches in other states in a long-standing tradition that seeks to boost the influence of Black communities by leveraging existing organizations and worshippers’ trust […] The post For the first time, New Jersey’s Black churches take congregants to the polls early appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
RELIGION
New Jersey Monitor

Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction

President Joe Biden kicked off the week in New Jersey with Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials to celebrate the impending construction of the new Portal Bridge, with Biden using the trip to deliver remarks on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and spending plan that are stalled in Congress. Speaking in front of three […] The post Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Ciattarelli looks to shore up Lakewood after Murphy wins key endorsement

Jack Ciattarelli’s political future could rest on Lakewood. On Thursday, the Republican candidate for governor returned to the state’s fastest growing municipality — one that, by all accounts, overwhelmingly favors GOP officeholders — for a series of events that included visits to the police department, small businesses, and a synagogue, among others. “Very much like […] The post Ciattarelli looks to shore up Lakewood after Murphy wins key endorsement appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Wyatt Earp
New Jersey Monitor

Workers prepare for Gateway project as infrastructure bill remains stalled

Across a 61-acre expanse of dirt and weeds beside the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick, workers toil on construction projects that will never be finished. Crane operators delicately drop hooks from 140 feet overhead into metal barrels. Bulldozer drivers plot proper water runoff by shaping slopes too subtle to see with a glance. Trucks […] The post Workers prepare for Gateway project as infrastructure bill remains stalled appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Port Authority’s deal with Amazon violated board’s public meeting rules, report says

A new report claims the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a massive deal for an Amazon cargo hub at the Newark airport through backroom deals with little transparency, and alleges Amazon’s unfair labor practices violate the agency’s code of ethics. Published by Hedge Clippers, a national labor advocacy organization, the report […] The post Port Authority’s deal with Amazon violated board’s public meeting rules, report says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Redistricting commission begins business with show of bipartisanship

The New Jersey Apportionment Commission unanimously adopted bylaws and designated the Office of Legislative Services as its secretary Friday in what is expected to be a rare show of bipartisanship as it sets out to redraw legislative district lines. The 11-member panel — composed of five Democrats, five Republicans, and retired state Appellate Court Judge […] The post Redistricting commission begins business with show of bipartisanship appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Community investment would protect public more than over-policing, report says

New Jersey communities spend far more on policing than on health and human services, an imbalance that has increased rates of police use of force and incarceration while widening racial disparities in the criminal justice system, according to a new report by New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP), a progressive think tank. Community-based crisis-response and prevention strategies […] The post Community investment would protect public more than over-policing, report says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Ocean County#Democratic
New Jersey Monitor

IT chief warns about dangers of state’s archaic technology

New Jersey’s technology infrastructure is in desperate need of repairs, with critical state agencies that oversee unemployment insurance and motor vehicle services relying on archaic systems that are at risk of failing at any point and sending the state into disarray for weeks, according to a new report released by the state. “All these legacy […] The post IT chief warns about dangers of state’s archaic technology appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

After N.Y. fund for immigrant workers is nearly depleted, advocates say N.J. fund is too small

Across the Hudson River, immigrant advocacy groups celebrated the $2.1 billion New York allocated for a long-awaited Excluded Workers Fund, available to struggling undocumented residents who were ineligible for federal stimulus checks and jobless benefits. Now that pool of money, claimed by over 300,000 people in the two months since applications opened, is almost gone, […] The post After N.Y. fund for immigrant workers is nearly depleted, advocates say N.J. fund is too small appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
IMMIGRATION
New Jersey Monitor

Democratic socialist seeking Jersey City council seat

A Jersey City council candidate is hoping to bring a touch of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hudson County’s Democratic machine with his bid to become the first democratic socialist elected in New Jersey in a century. Joel Brooks, a union representative with Health and Allied Professionals Employees, is in a two-person race to […] The post Democratic socialist seeking Jersey City council seat appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey lawmakers routinely skip votes, driving demands for reform

Voting on bills is one of the most impactful actions a state legislator can take, but dozens of New Jersey lawmakers skipped more than 10,000 votes in the current legislative session, a New Jersey Monitor analysis has found. Twelve of the Legislature’s 120 lawmakers failed to vote more than 250 times each, representing almost 40% […] The post New Jersey lawmakers routinely skip votes, driving demands for reform appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey Monitor

Activists demand lawmakers act to curb police brutality on ‘Long March for Justice’

Cecille Hepburn marched for her grandson, Kashad Ashford, who police gunned down in 2014 after a car chase. Steven Young marched for change, a year after he quit Atlantic City’s civilian review board, which is tasked with police oversight, in protest over its powerlessness. And Larry Hamm marched because marching is what Larry Hamm does. An […] The post Activists demand lawmakers act to curb police brutality on ‘Long March for Justice’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Democrats have broad spending leads in competitive districts, filings show

A handful of competitive legislative districts have again drawn the majority of candidates’ spending this year, and Democrats have the edge. Candidates in the 2nd District in Atlantic County, where Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Republican state Sen.-select Vince Polistina are vying for a vacant seat in the upper chamber, have put just over $1.2 […] The post Democrats have broad spending leads in competitive districts, filings show appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Stalled bills would cut interest on unpaid taxes

A confluence of concerns about enabling residents to skip paying their taxes have kept New Jersey’s interest rate on unpaid imposts among the highest in the nation despite some lawmakers repeated and continuing efforts to bring those rates down. In New Jersey, unpaid taxes above $1,500 accrue interest at a rate of 18% per year, […] The post Stalled bills would cut interest on unpaid taxes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Jersey Monitor

GOP-to-Dem flip at center of Burlington state Senate race

A state senator’s former allegiance to the Republican Party lies at the center of what is expected to be one of the state’s most competitive legislative races. Sen. Dawn Addiego (D-Burlington) has served in the legislature since 2008 and has been a senator since 2010, but this year’s campaign is her first as a Democrat. […] The post GOP-to-Dem flip at center of Burlington state Senate race appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BURLINGTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
174
Followers
148
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy