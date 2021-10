Des Moines, Iowa — If you’re going to need help with your home heating bill this winter, there’s a government program that can help you out with that. The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding consumers that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or “LIHEAP.” The annual application period runs from November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began on October 1st.

