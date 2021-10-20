VIDEO: CNN’s John King reveals, ‘I'm going to share a secret … I have multiple sclerosis’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — CNN anchor John King revealed he has multiple sclerosis and stressed the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations during his "Inside Politics” show Tuesday.

"I'm going to share a secret that I've never spoken before," King said during the live show. "I’m immunocompromised; I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated."

King discussed vaccinations as a way to protect the people around you in the context of General Colin Powell’s death. Powell died due to complications from COVID-19 and was more vulnerable to the virus because of his multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that weakens the body’s immune response.

King added that right-wing talking heads like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson were dishonestly using Powell’s death to cast doubt on what data has shown to be remarkably powerful vaccines.

"I don't like the government telling me what to do, I don't like my boss telling me what to do," King said. "In this case it's important."