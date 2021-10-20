Top 5 Movies Filmed In Midland And In Odessa
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places...foxsports1510.com
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places...foxsports1510.com
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0