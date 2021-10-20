Workout in Style with Walmart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today I’m going to talk a little bit about mobility. You know that the saying “move it or lose it” it’s true. So everyone wants to stay mobile and these stretches can be done in the morning or the evening, or even both. whatever fits your schedule best. The first thing we are going to do is work on the upper back, shoulders, and hips. We will lay on our back, bring our feet close to the glutes, put our arms out to the side, drop your knees to one side, and then we just kind of close the book. You want to do this about 10 times or for 30 seconds. Once those are finished we will sit up and put our feet a little further than hip-width apart and we will do what is called “90/90″ and put our legs in a 90-degree angle position. This is great for hip mobility. If your legs don’t go down to the floor, that’s alright it is just a sign to work on your mobility. Once that is done we will move on and put our knee down on something and put one leg out to the side and just lean forward. After that, we will keep one knee down and have the other one facing forward and with our hands in front of us, we will rotate to the side of our body that has the leg up. The last thing we will do is lay on our back and work on our hamstrings with one leg up and hold for however long you’d like to. I’m Nicole Craig with your HealthWatch.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 56 MINUTES AGO