Workout in Style with Walmart

Happy Hump Day! We are already halfway through the week! With the holidays coming up, it is so important to stay active. Not just for our waistlines amidst all of the holiday food, but also to relieve stress during this crazy time of year! I find that it’s easier to get...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Ever done a frog set in a swim workout before? You’re in for a treat! This session from coach Sara McLarty, which builds complementary skills for swimming through “frog” drills, recruits the muscles in your forearms and upper back. This workout pairs frog drills with alternating kickboard sets, making it perfect for a social workout because you can chat with your lane mates as you move down the pool. Call your training buddies and tell them to meet you at the pool with their favorite kickboard – it’s time to get your weekend started off right.
(WSYR-TV) — When you say exercise bike these days, chances are you think of Peloton. With a big touchscreen and a huge selection of live and on-demand classes, Peloton has its fans — and Consumer Reports says, they’re on to something. According to Consumer Reports Tester Bernie Deitrick, “The Peloton...
This fall has been more exciting than normal because we are finally getting back to our normal lives. This means we need to get back out there and update our wardrobe while we’re at it. Let’s look at some great fall trends that you need in your wardrobe ASAP. More specifically, I want to focus on affordable and trendy fall styles so that you can update your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Walmart offers so many affordable and cute fall styles that you will be wearing all season long. Let’s take a look!
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. The appeal of outdoor workouts usually comes hand in hand with the appeal of getting on a track or field for some running and sprinting work. When that’s the case, it’s easy for a lifter to not be too sure just where to start.
Hello and TGIF! We finally made it to the weekend – YIPPEE! Can you believe we are halfway through October? This means that it’s time to start thinking about the holidays already. Eek! My advice is not to wait until Black Friday to get all of your holiday shopping done. This year it’s the earlier, the better. Thankfully, Walmart is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. Today I want to specifically look at gifts for the home that you can find exclusively at Walmart. Walmart has partnered up with some amazing brands and home style experts to deliver a comprehensive home gift guide. They offer options for anyone on your list at all price points. These are especially great options for anyone that is hard to shop for. Let’s take a look at my personal favorites from the gift guide this year!
If you’ve ever tried doing endless sit-ups but haven’t seen results, you’re going to LOVE Pilates and the amazing results and strong core this well-rounded exercise provides. To make sure you are getting the most our of your workout and properly engaging your core, check out this new, quick Pilates...
Body acceptance coach, Kelsie Jepsen, is back on the show today, sharing tips on how to dismantle fatphobia in your workout space. She believes that fitness is for every body and wants to encourage viewers to make their space fat inclusive. She asks fitness instructors to consider a couple of...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. ‘Tis the season for all things scary, spooky and downright ‘EEEK worthy. So we asked a few of our ambassadors to show us the workouts that are SCARY hard. Hannah Dawson comes to us first with this nail-biting EMOM (every minute on the minute) workout. Do push-ups make you quiver in your gym shoes? Well, do we have a TREAT (or trick, depending on how you see it) for. you!
Coming up with new and interesting home workout ideas can be tricky sometimes, no matter whether you’re an avid fitness enthusiast or you simply want to keep yourself healthy. However, with gym prices often being prohibitively high, home workouts can be a great alternative option. That extra $50 every month that you save from going to the gym could even be put towards some home gym equipment.
Pre-workout stimulants are the most poorly-used supplements in the world. I'm not against the occasional use of these products, like when you're testing your max or competing, but be smart about it. The problem? People use stimulants to be able to train when they have no business training. If you're...
Take a moment to think six months into the future‒it’s April 25, 2022 (Happy New Years by the way!). Hopefully, masks and COVID are in our rearview mirror, the April showers are preparing us May flowers, and we are getting those first days where you really feel the sun on your shoulders and actually want to get outside. With all of these wonderful signs of spring, most of us (well maybe most of us over 20) run into a familiar, yet uncomfortable realization. That t-shirt you looked great in last summer now feels a little snug, and you are really coming to terms with how much less material your swimming suit has than your hoodie. This leads to many people taking on a crash diet or extreme exercise routine to get the “beach body” they want, or just to get happy with how they feel again.
Today Shaadie brought his good friend, Sarah Steele Reesor, on set to share about her fitness company, PHunk Fit. Sarah is a lifelong veteran of the dance and fitness industry. She is certified to instruct Zumba, Step & Ballet, and Rhythm Cycle, but recently started PHunk Fit in late 2016 as a newly divorced mother of 4. PHunk Fit was created for everyone to experience the full structure and magic of a dance class. By June of 2020 and in the midst of the Pandemic, Sarah, now a mother of 5 and remarried, opened PHunk Studio SLC with her husband.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today I’m going to talk a little bit about mobility. You know that the saying “move it or lose it” it’s true. So everyone wants to stay mobile and these stretches can be done in the morning or the evening, or even both. whatever fits your schedule best. The first thing we are going to do is work on the upper back, shoulders, and hips. We will lay on our back, bring our feet close to the glutes, put our arms out to the side, drop your knees to one side, and then we just kind of close the book. You want to do this about 10 times or for 30 seconds. Once those are finished we will sit up and put our feet a little further than hip-width apart and we will do what is called “90/90″ and put our legs in a 90-degree angle position. This is great for hip mobility. If your legs don’t go down to the floor, that’s alright it is just a sign to work on your mobility. Once that is done we will move on and put our knee down on something and put one leg out to the side and just lean forward. After that, we will keep one knee down and have the other one facing forward and with our hands in front of us, we will rotate to the side of our body that has the leg up. The last thing we will do is lay on our back and work on our hamstrings with one leg up and hold for however long you’d like to. I’m Nicole Craig with your HealthWatch.
Looking for a fun cardio workout that doesn’t involve running? This is it! This 20-minute cardio routine will get your heart pumping and help you burn calories without requiring you to lace up those running shoes. In fact, you don’t need any equipment for this workout, meaning you can do it anytime you need a good cardio session on the fly. It’s fast, simple, and will leave you feeling awesome! So, ready to get moving?
Almost anyone can lose weight and have a better body if she is willing to devote the effort. Intense weight training will help. Women work out for a variety of reasons, including a desire to minimize fat and look fit, lean and toned; be healthier, live longer, have more energy and feel better every day. More specifically, the benefits of exercise include preventing heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Unfortunately, life gets in the way. Who has time for two-hour workouts necessary to look svelte? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could tone muscle and cut fat by training only one hour per week?
Mindbody is recognized as the OpenTable of the fitness world. Its backend software helps organize classes and bookings for gyms and fitness studios. The company recently announced its acquisition of ClassPass in an all-stock deal to facilitate consumers' post-COVID fitness habits. Many believe that the future is a hybrid digital...
HOWDY Folks! Who has made their way out to the State Fair of Texas? The last day of the fair is October 17th! You only have 5 days left to get yourself over to Fair Park to enjoy classic fair foods and rides before next year. Before you go, be sure and read the ten things you need to know about the State Fair of Texas HERE. Fun fact: I get to judge one of the food competitions at the fair this weekend. I’ll be sure and let you know how that goes. Let’s take a look at our casual style that Laura and I wore when we went to the fair. on opening day. These are great looks for not only the fair, but really for any beautiful fall day!
TANYA IS A DALLASITE, LIFESTYLE BLOGGER, ACTOR, WIFE AND MOM. THIS EMPTY NESTER IS PET PARENT TO TWO NORFOLK TERRIERS AND ONE ORANGE TABBY CAT. SHE KEEPS HER AUDIENCE IN THE KNOW ON FASHION, TRAVEL, RESTAURANTS, RECIPES, BEAUTY, AESTHETIC PROCEDURES AND MUCH MORE.
SHE’S AN EVERYDAY WOMAN WHO IS ALWAYS ABOUT TOWN EXPLORING NEW OPPORTUNITIES WHILE ENCOURAGING HER FOLLOWERS TO TRY SOMETHING NEW THROUGH HER BLOG AND SOCIAL CHANNELS. TANYA BLOGS 5 TIMES PER WEEK.
Comments / 0