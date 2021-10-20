CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron's Net-Zero Goal & Occidental's Ghana Sale Dominate Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

Cover picture for the articleCVX - Free Report) aspired to hit net-zero carbon by 2050, while upstream giant Occidental Petroleum (. OXY - Free Report) announced the sale of its stakes in two Ghanaian offshore fields for $750 million. Overall, it was a mixed week for the sector. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
Zacks.com

Energy Sector Looks to Post Solid Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Tap

XLE - Free Report) have risen at least 15.5% each over the past three months. The uptrend is likely to continue given that the sector is on track to earn $23.9 billion in the third quarter. In comparison, the sector’s year-ago profitability was barely in positive territory. Let’s delve into...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
WIBC.com

Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
offshore-technology.com

Top oil and gas nations lack binding net-zero commitments

Energy market research firm Westwood has published its latest report on the oil and gas industry, with findings showing that only a handful of countries are leading the way in both production and consumption of these resources. In addition, the report found that almost all of the hydrocarbon-heavy nations lack...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
Zacks.com

5 Coal Stocks to Watch for Gains in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Coal industry stocks have staged a rebound courtesy of global demand after the pandemic-led lockdowns and surging natural gas prices. Coal was gradually losing ground to natural gas and clean alternate energy sources due to concerns about emission. However, improving coal prices and demand have been boosting the profit levels of coal operators over the last quarter and this trend is expected to continue for the next few years. With increased vaccinations and global economic activity, electricity demand is rising and utility operators are buying more coal to step up production.
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s TC Energy sets roadmap to net zero

Compressor electrification, CCUS and hydrogen are all on the table. Canadian energy infrastructure giant TC Energy released a new emissions reduction plan on October 26, setting out a roadmap it said would reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 30% by 2030 and set it on a path to achieving net zero emissions from its operations by 2050.
arcamax.com

World's biggest oil exporter commits to net-zero emissions

Saudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060. It marks a seismic shift for the world’s biggest oil exporter, though officials included plenty of caveats and emphasized that Saudi Arabia and others would need to pump crude for decades to come. Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
