Biopic Film on the Life of Warren Storm in the Works

By Jude Walker
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 8 days ago
Swamp pop legend Warren Storm will be immortalized in film as a biopic about his life is in development. Louisiana-based production company Back Porch Movies is teaming up with Viewpark (which finances, packages, and releases high-end film and TV content) to develop and finance "In a Good Place Now," a feature...

