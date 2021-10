According to Postman’s 2021 State of the API report, more and more companies are adopting Application Programming Interfaces (or APIs). Sixty-seven percent of survey respondents ranked themselves as a five or higher in terms of embracing an API-first philosophy, while only 62% ranked themselves in this way in 2020. And “API-first leaders” (i.e., respondents who rank themselves a nine or ten for embracing an API-first philosophy) produce APIs more quickly, deploy more frequently, have fewer failures, and recover more swiftly when failures occur.

