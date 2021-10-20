CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries’ border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier.

Authorities in Germany say have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he has sent a letter to his Polish counterpart proposing joint patrols on the Polish side of the border to identify illegal crossings and arrest people-smugglers. He said he hasn’t yet received a reply.

Germany says it has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.

Seehofer stopped short of introducing regular border checks on the border with fellow EU member Poland, something that authorities in the German border state of Brandenburg have opposed, or taking more drastic action.

“No one intends … a closure of the border,” Seehofer told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Berlin. That, he said, “would be legally very, very questionable at the moment, because the Poles for their part have taken very, very strong initiatives to prevent irregular immigration.”

“You won’t find anyone in the interior ministry who has seriously suggested this in recent days and weeks,” Seehofer added.

Migrants are apparently being transported across Poland to the German border in trucks and cars. On Tuesday, a delivery truck with nearly 20 migrants crashed in western Poland.

While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland’s efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the Poland-Belarus border.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers looked at illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.

The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Horst Seehofer
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish mothers protest migrant pushbacks at Belarus border

Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU. "We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory -- without food, drink and access to shelter," the event organisers said on Facebook. Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross the border since August -- an unprecedented influx that the EU suspects Belarus is masterminding as retaliation against EU sanctions.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migration#Polish#Ap#The European Union#Interior#Eu#Cabinet#Poles
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Merkel says EU needs to reach agreement on Poland, migration

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. “We have to find ways of coming back together...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Germany Says Border Protection Is 'Legitimate'

BERLIN - Germany's interior minister said Sunday it was 'legitimate' to protect borders, after several EU states asked Brussels to pay for barriers to prevent illegal migrants from entering the bloc. The call came earlier this month, as Poland proposed building a 350 million-euro ($410 million-) wall on its border...
POLITICS
Reuters

Polish parliament backs building wall on Belarus border

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The lower house of the Polish parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a government plan to spend more than 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million) on building a wall on Poland's border with Belarus in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
US News and World Report

EU Executive Summons Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian Envoys Over Migration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive summoned envoys from member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday over the fate of migrants stuck on their border with Belarus. "I'm very concerned about reports of people including children stuck in forests in dire situation at external EU borders with Belarus,"...
IMMIGRATION
Times Leader

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland. Authorities in Germany say have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
Reuters

Most Poles says govt should give ground in EU rule-of-law row - survey

WARSAW (Reuters) - Almost three quarters of Poles think authorities should accept some or all EU demands to roll back judicial reforms it says violate the rule of law, a survey showed, suggesting strong disapproval of the hardline stance the government has taken. Warsaw’s already fraught relations with Brussels were...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Belgium warns Poland “not to play with fire” over EU dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian Prime...
EUROPE
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy