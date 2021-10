Double, a flexible assistant service for executives and their teams, announced that it has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by the Paris-based venture capital firm Daphni, which invested in Double’s seed round. Existing investors Index Ventures and FJ Labs and new investors Teamworthy, Eurazeo, Le Fonds, and Forefront participated in the round. More than 20 current Double customers also participated, representing almost 10% of the round. This funding brings Double’s total funds raised to $15 million.

