Electronics

Tuya Raspberry Pi IoT weather station lamp

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in the new Tuya Raspberry Pi IoT weather station lamp created by Hackster.io user Sumit. The weather based color changing lamp with Tuya cloud API uses a Raspberry Pi 3 model Be together with a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
