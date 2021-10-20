Remote work can take a toll on company culture — here are 7 ways to strengthen your work relationships

If an IT professional achieves a big win in her home office in the country, does it make a sound?. Perhaps you’re aware of the term “proximity bias:” the unconscious human tendency to favor what is closest to us. Veteran remote workers have long been aware of the predisposition for – and, in many cases, a clear cultural practice of – valuing more highly those employees who physically come into the office every day. People now navigating a hybrid work environment for the first time may also see this dynamic.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO