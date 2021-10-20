CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Stories this AM: Facebook reportedly planning to change Facebook's name; Netflix's Sarandos apologizes; Magic Johnson weighs in on NBA's unvaxxed

By INSIDER
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

What's going on today:

TheDailyBeast

This Is Facebook’s New Name

Problem solved. The company formerly known as Facebook is no more, rebranded as Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. The new name ostensibly aims to reflect the company’s pivot towards building the metaverse. Naturally, that move also reflects a slightly more desperate pivot away from social media—and all the legal, ethical, and financial quandaries that has entailed for the giant over the years. “The metaverse is the next frontier. From now on, we’re going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first,” Zuckerberg said at Facebook’s Connect conference on Thursday. The company will trade stocks under the ticker MVRS from next month.
INTERNET
KHBS

It's official: Facebook is changing its name to Meta

Video above: Mark Zuckerberg says recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the company. Facebook is changing its company name to Meta as it confronts wide-ranging scrutiny of the real-world harms from its various platforms after a whistleblower leaked hundreds of internal documents. The change will demote Facebook's namesake...
INTERNET
WFLA

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.
INTERNET
