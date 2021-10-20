CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP EUR Testing Yearly Highs Ahead of Inflation

By Joe Wright
poundsterlingforecast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.32% higher on Monday as traders continue to price in the prospect of a Bank of England rate rise this year. Investment bank Goldman Sachs added some fuel to the bond market moves with a projection of a November rate increase. Today’s inflation release for...

www.poundsterlingforecast.com

MarketWatch

ECB leaves monetary policy measures unchanged

The European Central Bank, as expected, left its monetary policy measures unchanged Thursday, saying it would continue to purchase assets via its pandemic emergency purchase program at a slower pace than seen in the second and third quarters. The ECB left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue PEPP purchases through at least the end of March. Purchases under the separate Asset Purchase Program will continue at a pace of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) a month. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, in which economists expect her to push back against market pricing of rate increases in 2022 and 2023.
The Independent

Pubs up but markets stutter as investors worry over inflation

Traders in London preferred to focus their interest in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on talk of higher inflation, potential interest rates rises and a tightening of Government debt.The cautiousness, along with a retreat from gains earlier in the week, left the FTSE 100 down for the day by 24.35 points, or 0.33%, at 7253.27.Shares in some of the pubs and hospitality sector enjoyed a boost from the Chancellor’s announcements, particularly around alcohol duty changes, but with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning of inflation being at 4% for the next year, there was caution.Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at...
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears keep reins around 0.8450 ahead of ECB

EUR/GBP seesaws inside a fortnight-old range, barring early-week fall to 20-month low. 12-day-old resistance line, 100-SMA probes buyers ahead of 200-SMA. January 2020 bottom will lure the bears during fresh south-run. EUR/GBP remains sidelined around 0.8445, keeping a two-week-long trading range as European traders brace for the key Thursday. Given...
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
GBP USD Reacts to UK Budget

Having dipped in value on Wednesday morning, the GBP USD rate bounced off the 1.37 level as Chancellor Rishi Sunak limbered up to deliver his budget speech and three-year spending plan. Mr Sunak stressed that lowering taxes would be “my mission over the remainder of this parliament” setting out new...
wsau.com

Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year-high

(Reuters) – Spain’s inflation surged to a 29-year-high in October as national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday. Inflation sped up from 4.0% in September and is running at its fastest pace since September 1992, when the rate was 5.8%...
Bloomberg

Markets Face an Even Bigger Inflation Test Next Year, Janus Says

Forget the goods supply-chain crisis threatening global risk assets: the real test comes next year when a service-sector boom drives labor costs higher and pressures central banks to tighten policy more decisively. That’s the view of Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset with Janus Henderson Investors, who argues that as economies...
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Downside Risk as ECB Meets

Trading in EUR/GBP will be dominated near-term by this session’s monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank and its President’s news conference. The ECB and President Christine Lagarde will likely remain dovish and that could weaken EUR/GBP and other Euro crosses. EUR/GBP at risk of sliding lower. EUR/GBP could...
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower After Rishi Sunak Autumn Budget

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.37% on Wednesday after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled his Autumn budget. higher by 0.28% on Tuesday with the pair touching the 1.1900 level. A recent slowdown in the European economy is seeing rate hike bets in the pound sterling. The UK will also see the Autumn budget delivered by Rishi Sunak today. UK virus cases have bene predicted to fall in coming weeks and that has also supported the pair.
