Halloween is not just beloved for the candy and other treats. With its costumes and myriad theme party opportunities, Halloween is also a welcome opportunity for those with a desire to show off their creative side. This includes companies like Jack in the Box, which is bringing back its fan-favorite Halloween-themed "monster tacos" for the occasion, and Aldi's, which is currently celebrating the return of its Halloween-themed cheeses. And as of now, it also appears to include an ultra-premium craft vodka-maker by the name of Harridan, which debuted a haunting Victorian Spiritualism-themed bottle that received top design honors at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The vodka itself won the distinguished Silver Medal (via PR Newswire press release).

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO