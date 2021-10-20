Makayla Noble Update As Paralyzed Cheerleader Relearns How to Sit up, Brush Her Teeth
The 17-year-old from Texas, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a tumbling accident, is undergoing physical, occupational and speech...www.newsweek.com
The 17-year-old from Texas, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a tumbling accident, is undergoing physical, occupational and speech...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2