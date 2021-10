Nicole Kidman's transformation into Lucille Ball in the upcoming Being the Ricardos is unreal! The movie's first teaser trailer was released by Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, and the 54-year-old actress nails the confidence and goofiness of the I Love Lucy star alongside Javier Bardem, who plays her husband Desi Arnaz. "I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System," Lucille says in the clip. She later unapologetically pats herself on the back for her impeccable talent — something Desi can't argue with. However, with great success also comes the unraveling of Lucille and Desi's marriage. Being the Ricardos premieres in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Prime Video on Dec. 21.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO