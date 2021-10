ALTON, Ill. — A Metro East woman who was convicted of killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s will soon walk out of prison. Paula Sims was granted parole Thursday, her attorney Jed Stone confirmed with 5 On Your Side. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 12-1 on granting her release. Stone said he talked with Sims on the phone to let her know the news. He has served as her attorney since the late 1990s.

