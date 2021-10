“The actions of men are the best interpreters of their thoughts.”. The famous East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cookoff is coming soon! Set for Thursday, Oct. 28, in downtown Kilgore from 10:30 a.m to 1 p.m., this event will give you the chance to sample chili and other culinary creations from local oilfield companies. The theme for the 28th annual Chili Cook-off is “Pour Some Chili On Me,” so prepare your leg-warmers and Aqua Net hairspray for a trip back in time to the 1980s.

