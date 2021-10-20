CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augmenting MNK1/2 activation by c-FMS proteolysis promotes osteoclastogenesis and arthritic bone erosion

By Se Hwan Mun
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoclasts are bone-resorbing cells that play an essential role in homeostatic bone remodeling and pathological bone erosion. Macrophage colony stimulating factor (M-CSF) is abundant in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). However, the role of M-CSF in arthritic bone erosion is not completely understood. Here, we show that M-CSF can promote osteoclastogenesis by triggering...

Related
Nature.com

RANBP10 promotes glioblastoma progression by regulating the FBXW7/c-Myc pathway

RAN binding protein 10 (RANBP10), a ubiquitously expressed and evolutionarily conserved protein, as a RAN-GTP exchange factor (GEF) to regulate several factors involved in cellular progression. Previous studies showed that RANBP10 was overexpressed in prostate cancer cells and was responsible for androgen receptor (AR) activation. However, the biological function of RANBP10 in glioblastoma (GBM) has not been studied. Here, we found that RANBP10 was overexpressed in GBM, and high RANBP10 expression was closely linked to poor survival of patients with GBM. Downregulation of RANBP10 significantly inhibited cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumor growth of GBM cells. In addition, we revealed that RANBP10 could suppress the promoter activity of FBXW7, and thereby increase the protein stability of c-Myc in GBM cells. Silencing of FBXW7 in RANBP10-knockdown GBM cells could partly negate the effects induced by RANBP10 downregulation. Taken together, our findings established that RANBP10 significantly promoted GBM progression by control of the FBXW7"“c-Myc axis, and suggest that RANBP10 may be a potential target in GBM.
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA SNHG17 interacts with LRPPRC to stabilize c-Myc protein and promote G1/S transition and cell proliferation

Oncogenic c-Myc is a master regulator of G1/S transition. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) emerge as new regulators of various cell activities. Here, we found that lncRNA SnoRNA Host Gene 17 (SNHG17) was elevated at the early G1-phase of cell cycle. Both gain- and loss-of function studies disclosed that SNHG17 increased c-Myc protein level, accelerated G1/S transition and cell proliferation, and consequently promoted tumor cell growth in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, the 1-150-nt of SNHG17 physically interacted with the 1035-1369-aa of leucine rich pentatricopeptide repeat containing (LRPPRC) protein, and disrupting this interaction abrogated the promoting role of SNHG17 in c-Myc expression, G1/S transition, and cell proliferation. The effect of SNHG17 in stimulating cell proliferation was attenuated by silencing c-Myc or LRPPRC. Furthermore, silencing SNHG17 or LRPPRC increased the level of ubiquitylated c-Myc and reduced the stability of c-Myc protein. Analysis of human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tissues revealed that SNHG17, LRPPRC, and c-Myc were significantly upregulated in HCC, and they showed a positive correlation with each other. High level of SNHG17 or LRPPRC was associated with worse survival of HCC patients. These data suggest that SNHG17 may inhibit c-Myc ubiquitination and thus enhance c-Myc level and facilitate proliferation by interacting with LRPPRC. Our findings identify a novel SNHG17-LRPPRC-c-Myc regulatory axis and elucidate its roles in G1/S transition and tumor growth, which may provide potential targets for cancer therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Bone#Bone Disease#Bone Health#Bone Resorption#Bone Remodeling#Osteoclastogenesis#M Csf#Fms#Ficd#Ra
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of prophylactic tirofiban infusion for acute intracranial intraprocedural stent thrombosis

Periprocedural antithrombotic management with glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors (GPI) for intracranial artery stenting is still controversial. We sought to assess the safety and efficacy of prophylactic tirofiban infusion for acute intracranial intraprocedural stent thrombosis in routine clinical practice. From January 2013 to December 2019, consecutive patients treated with endovascular stenting for symptomatic intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis (ICAS) were identified and dichotomized by whether tirofiban was used. The efficacy and safety outcomes were compared by propensity score matching. A total of 160 consecutive patients in the tirofiban group and 177 patients in the non-tirofiban group were enrolled. Propensity score matching analysis selected 236 matched patients. One acute intraprocedural stent thrombosis (AIST) occurred in patients receiving prophylactic tirofiban, while 8 in the non-tirofiban group. The incidence of AIST in the tirofiban group was significantly lower than that in the non-tirofiban group (0.8% vs 6.8%, P"‰="‰0.039). The periprocedural ischemic events (8.5% vs 5.1%, P"‰="‰0.424), periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage (4.2% vs 0.8%, P"‰="‰0.219) and 30-day total mortality (3.4% vs 0%, P"‰="‰0.125) were not statistically different between the two groups. Compared with conventional stenting angioplasty without tirofiban, tirofiban prophylactic infusion can lower the incidence of AIST, without increasing the risk of periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage and 30-day total mortality. However, there is no superiority in reducing periprocedural ischemic events. The current study adds more important insights to the available clinical evidence on the use of tirofiban during stenting of ICAS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hsp70-containing extracellular vesicles are capable of activating of adaptive immunity in models of mouse melanoma and colon carcinoma

The release of Hsp70 chaperone from tumor cells is found to trigger the full-scale anti-cancer immune response. Such release and the proper immune reaction can be induced by the delivery of recombinant Hsp70 to a tumor and we sought to explore how the endogenous Hsp70 can be transported to extracellular space leading to the burst of anti-cancer activity. Hsp70 transport mechanisms were studied by analyzing its intracellular tracks with Rab proteins as well as by using specific inhibitors of membrane domains. To study Hsp70 forms released from cells we employed the assay consisting of two affinity chromatography methods. Hsp70 content in culture medium and extracellular vesicles (EVs) was measured with the aid of ELISA. The properties and composition of EVs were assessed using nanoparticle tracking analysis and immunoblotting. The activity of immune cells was studied using an assay of cytotoxic lymphocytes, and for in vivo studies we employed methods of affinity separation of lymphocyte fractions. Analyzing B16 melanoma cells treated with recombinant Hsp70 we found that the chaperone triggered extracellular transport of its endogenous analog in soluble and enclosed in EVs forms; both species efficiently penetrated adjacent cells and this secondary transport was corroborated with the strong increase of Natural Killer (NK) cell toxicity towards melanoma. When B16 and CT-26 colon cancer cells before their injection in animals were treated with Hsp70-enriched EVs, a powerful anti-cancer effect was observed as shown by a two-fold reduction in tumor growth rate and elevation of life span. We found that the immunomodulatory effect was due to the enhancement of the CD8-positive response and anti-tumor cytokine accumulation; supporting this there was no delay in CT-26 tumor growth when Hsp70-enriched EVs were grafted in nude mice. Importantly, pre-treatment of B16 cells with Hsp70-bearing EVs resulted in a decline of arginase-1-positive macrophages, showing no generation of tumor-associated macrophages. In conclusion, Hsp70-containing EVs generated by specifically treated cancer cells give a full-scale and effective pattern of anti-tumor immune responses.
CANCER
Nature.com

A magnetic levitation based low-gravity simulator with an unprecedented large functional volume

Low-gravity environment can have a profound impact on the behaviors of biological systems, the dynamics of fluids, and the growth of materials. Systematic research on the effects of gravity is crucial for advancing our knowledge and for the success of space missions. Due to the high cost and the limitations in the payload size and mass in typical spaceflight missions, ground-based low-gravity simulators have become indispensable for preparing spaceflight experiments and for serving as stand-alone research platforms. Among various simulator systems, the magnetic levitation-based simulator (MLS) has received long-lasting interest due to its easily adjustable gravity and practically unlimited operation time. However, a recognized issue with MLSs is their highly non-uniform force field. For a solenoid MLS, the functional volume V1%, where the net force results in an acceleration <1% of the Earth's gravity g, is typically a few microliters (Î¼L) or less. In this work, we report an innovative MLS design that integrates a superconducting magnet with a gradient-field Maxwell coil. Through an optimization analysis, we show that an unprecedented V1% of over 4000"‰Î¼L can be achieved in a compact coil with a diameter of 8"‰cm. We also discuss how such an MLS can be made using existing high-Tc-superconducting materials. When the current in this MLS is reduced to emulate the gravity on Mars (gM"‰="‰0.38g), a functional volume where the gravity varies within a few percent of gM can exceed 20,000"‰Î¼L. Our design may break new ground for future low-gravity research.
MLS
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Patient-derived organoids as a platform for modeling a patient's response to chemoradiotherapy in esophageal cancer

3D patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have been utilized to evaluate potential therapies for patients with different cancers. However, the use of PDOs created from treatment-naive patient biopsies for prediction of clinical outcomes in patients with esophageal cancer has not yet been reported. Herein we describe a pilot prospective observational study with the goal of determining whether esophageal cancer PDOs created from treatment naive patients can model or predict clinical outcomes. Endoscopic biopsies of treatment-naive patients at a single tertiary care center were used to generate esophageal cancer PDOs, which were treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, gamma-irradiation, and newer non-standard approaches, such as proton beam therapy or two small molecule inhibitors. Clinical outcomes of patients following neoadjuvant treatment were compared to their in vitro PDO responses, demonstrating the PDO's ability to mirror clinical response, suggesting the value of PDOs in prediction of clinical response to new therapeutic approaches. Future prospective clinical trials should test the use of pre-treatment PDOs to identify specific, targeted therapies for individual patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Influence of psychostimulants and opioids on epigenetic modification of class III histone deacetylase (HDAC)-sirtuins in glial cells

Substance abuse affects the central nervous system (CNS) and remains a global health problem. Psychostimulants, such as cocaine and methamphetamine (METH), and opioids affect neuronal function and lead to behavioral impairments via epigenetic modification. Epigenetic changes occur via classical pathways, especially the class III histone deacetylase (HDAC)-sirtuin (SIRT) family, that act as cellular sensors to regulate energy homeostasis and coordinate cellular responses to maintain genome integrity. However, SIRT family (1"“7)-associated neurodegeneration has not been elucidated in the context of energy metabolism. The present study examined the effects of psychostimulants, such as cocaine and METH, and opioids, such as morphine, on SIRT family (1"“7) [class I, II, III and IV] expression and cellular translocation-mediated dysfunction in astrocytes and microglial cells. The "nootropic" drug piracetam played a preventative role against psychostimulant- and opioid-induced SIRT (1"“7) expression in astrocytes. These results indicate that cocaine, METH, and morphine affected deacetylation and cellular function, and these changes were prevented by piracetam in astrocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic administration of sargahydroquinoic acid elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates high fat diet-induced obesity through the sympathetic nervous system

Sargassum serratifolium (C. Agardh) C.Agardh, a marine brown alga, has been consumed as a food and traditional medicine in Asia. A previous study showed that the meroterpenoid-rich fraction of an ethanolic extract of S. serratifolium (MES) induced adipose tissue browning and suppressed diet-induced obesity and metabolic syndromeÂ when orally supplemented. Sargahydroquinoic acid (SHQA) is a major component of MES. However, it is unclear whether SHQA regulates energy homeostasis through the central nervous system. To examine this, SHQA was administrated through the third ventricle in the hypothalamus in high-fat diet-fed C57BL/6 mice and investigated its effects on energy homeostasis. Chronic administration of SHQA into the brain reduced body weight without a change in food intake and improved metabolic syndrome-related phenotypes. Cold experiments and biochemical analyses indicated that SHQA elevated thermogenic signaling pathways, as evidenced by an increase in body temperature and UCP1 signaling in white and brown adipose tissues. Peripheral denervation experiments using 6-OHDA indicated that the SHQA-induced anti-obesity effect is mediated by the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, possibly by regulating genes associated with sympathetic outflow and GABA signaling pathways. In conclusion, hypothalamic injection of SHQA elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates diet-induced obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A missense mutation in Pitx2 leads to early-onset glaucoma via NRF2-YAP1 axis

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, affecting 70 million people worldwide. Owing to the similarity in anatomy and physiology between human and mouse eyes and the ability to genetically manipulate mice, mouse models are an invaluable resource for studying mechanisms underlying disease phenotypes and for developing therapeutic strategies. Here, we report the discovery of a new mouse model of early-onset glaucoma that bears a transversion substitution c. G344T, which results in a missense mutation, p. R115L in PITX2. The mutation causes an elevation in intraocular pressure (IOP) and progressive death of retinal ganglion cells (RGC). These ocular phenotypes recapitulate features of pathologies observed in human glaucoma. Increased oxidative stress was evident in the inner retina. We demonstrate that the mutant PITX2 protein was not capable of binding to Nuclear factor-like 2 (NRF2), which regulates Pitx2 expression and nuclear localization, and to YAP1, which is necessary for co-initiation of transcription of downstream targets. PITX2-mediated transcription of several antioxidant genes were also impaired. Treatment with N-Acetyl-L-cysteine exerted a profound neuroprotective effect on glaucoma-associated neuropathies, presumably through inhibition of oxidative stress. Our study demonstrates that a disruption of PITX2 leads to glaucoma optic pathogenesis and provides a novel early-onset glaucoma model that will enable elucidation of mechanisms underlying the disease as well as to serve as a resource to test new therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CircETFA upregulates CCL5 by sponging miR-612 and recruiting EIF4A3 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma

As a kind of malignant tumors, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been studied continuously, but the mechanisms are not well understood. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are widespread in eukaryotes and play an important role in the growth of organisms and in the occurrence of diseases. The role of circRNAs in HCC remains to be further explored. In this study, CircRNA microarray analysis was used to assess the plasma from HCC patients and healthy controls and to identify circRNAs involved in HCC tumorigenesis. CircETFA was overexpressed in HCC tissues, plasma, and cells. Clinicopathological data revealed that abnormally high circETFA expression was associated with a poor prognosis. In function, circETFA promotes the malignant phenotype of HCC cells in vivo and in vitro, inhibits cycle arrest, and decreases the proportion of apoptotic cells. In mechanism, it can upregulate C-C motif chemokine ligand 5 (CCL5) in HCC cells, thereby regulating the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/Akt pathway and other key downstream effectors (e.g., FoxO6). Furthermore, circETFA prolonged the half-life of CCL5 mRNA by recruiting the eukaryotic initiation factor 4A3 (EIF4A3) and acted as a sponge of hsa-miR-612 to suppress the silencing effect of hsa-miR-612 on CCL5. In conclusion, CircETFA can increase the expression of CCL5 to promote the progression of HCC by sponging hsa-mir-612 and recruiting EIF4A3, and is promising as a novel biomarker and therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reciprocal regulation between ER stress and autophagy in renal tubular fibrosis and apoptosis

Both endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and autophagy have been implicated in chronic kidney injury and renal fibrosis. However, the relationship and regulatory mechanisms between ER stress and autophagy under this condition remain largely unknown. In this study, we first established a mouse model of ER stress-induced chronic kidney injury by 2 weekly injections of a low dose of tunicamycin (TM), a classical ER stress inducer. This model showed the induction of ER stress, autophagy, fibrosis and apoptosis in kidney tissues. In vitro, TM also induced ER stress, autophagy, fibrosis and apoptosis in HK-2 human kidney proximal tubular cells and BUMPT-306 mouse kidney proximal tubular cells. In these cells, autophagy inhibitor suppressed TM-induced fibrotic changes and apoptosis, suggesting an involvement of autophagy in ER stress-associated chronic kidney injury. PERK inhibitor ameliorated autophagy, fibrotic protein expression and apoptosis in TM-treated cells, indicating a role of the PERK/eIF2Î± pathway in autophagy activation during ER stress. Similar results were shown in TGF-Î²1-treated HK-2 cells. Interestingly, in both TM- or TGF-Î²1-treated kidney proximal tubular cells, inhibition of autophagy exaggerated ER stress, suggesting that autophagy induced by ER stress provides a negative feedback mechanism to reduce the stress. Together, these results unveil a reciprocal regulation between ER stress and autophagy in chronic kidney injury and fibrosis.
CANCER

