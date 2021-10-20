CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

For Sale:Four. 16"GM Steel Wheels

flackbroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

Four 16" Steel Wheels from 2012 Chevy Impala - Like New $100.00...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Used oil trailer furnace for sale

Winter is quickly approaching. I have a used oil trailer furnace that works well heating a garage. Asking $200. Please call 315-942-2516 and leave a message. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
ECONOMY
flackbroadcasting.com

Looking to buy

Looking to buy a snow blower, Something in good shape, 10 HP or bigger, call 315 942 2751 Leave a message if no one answers. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
COUNTRY MUSIC
flackbroadcasting.com

Studded Snow tires

Set of 4 studded snow tires 205 55 r16 on rims, In good shape, came off a 2016 cruz that i no longer have, asking $175 or best offer. Contact Jason at 573 337 8196. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
CARS
flackbroadcasting.com

belsaw circular saw sharpener

For sale: foley/ belsaw circular saw sharpener and a separate circular saw blade cleaner, both with stands, could be a nice small business. both units $100.00 315 831 8311. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Music Radio#Steel Wheels#Gm Steel#Chevy#90
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Sells Ford GT Supercar for Insane Price

Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
CELEBRITIES
KTVZ

15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021

Every new car depreciates in value once it’s driven off the lot—but in the months and years that follow, some cars retain significantly more value than others. Today, that information is more valuable than ever: The resale market in 2020 was more than three times larger than the market for new cars, with 39.3 million used vehicles sold as opposed to 14 million new ones.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

The best luxury SUVs for 2021

So, you want to buy a new luxury SUV, but you're already overwhelmed with the sheer number of them on sale. It's a popular segment, that's for sure. We will make this far simpler. Every luxury SUV on our list is a vehicle we would drive ourselves, or recommend to friends and family.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

How GM Squeezed 420 Lb-Ft of Torque From the GMC Sierra's Four-Cylinder

That's a 20 percent improvement over the 2021 truck. The refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra has officially debuted, and while the big news revolves around the automaker's two new trims—the uber-premium Denali Ultimate and luxury off-roader AT4X—there's another hidden gem that GMC quietly stuffed into its press release: the base model and its four-cylinder engine.
CARS
Herald-Palladium

Ford, GM profits fall as sales drop due to chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots. Ford's net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM's profit dropped 40%...
DETROIT, MI
designboom.com

meet chaos, the greek 3,000-horsepower 'ultra car' by SP automotive

Designer and automotive engineer spyros panopoulos unveils the world’s first ‘ultra car‘ dubbed chaos, that will make its official debut on november 1. ‘this vehicle is faster than ever before, innovative at all levels, with new technologies and innovative materials.’ according to the SP automotive company. expensive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, kevlar, inconel exhaust system, and zylon, were employed to form the machine. the car‘s monocoque is made of the last aforementioned material, which is the strongest man-made fiber, and its cross-sectional strength beats both steel and carbon fiber.
CARS
AFP

GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
BUSINESS
kq2.com

GM earnings and sales fall as the chip shortage continues to plague automakers

Supply chain issues, especially the computer chip shortage, took a major bite out of General Motors' sales and earnings in the third quarter, but America's largest automaker was still able to perform better than expected. GM also gave investors a bullish outlook, saying that its full-year earnings should be at...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

GM Fleet Names Chris Hornberger Director, Fleet Operations and Government Sales

Chris Hornberger has taken on the role of director, fleet operations and government sales for General Motors Fleet as of Oct. 1, 2021. Hornberger will report to Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, General Motors Fleet. Hornberger most recently served as the senior retail planning manager for Buick and GMC and...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Holds Its Value Better Than Any Other in America

What is a short way to size up the car market over the past year? iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer put it this way: We’ve seen record high used car prices over the past 15 months as a result of the microchip shortage, and that has slowed down the average depreciation rate across all vehicles. […]
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Edmunds compares Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Kia Telluride

Jeep’s Grand Cherokee has long been a solid choice for shoppers looking for an upscale and rugged SUV. Now there’s something new: the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. It kicks off the model’s full redesign and debuts a third-row seat, something the Grand Cherokee has never had.The third-row seat adds versatility, but it also pits this L version against a dynamic set of competing models. Among the best is the 2021 Kia Telluride. Introduced just a couple of years ago, the Telluride has impressed Edmunds’ experts with its spacious interior, nicely appointed cabin and competitive price point. Which SUV is...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy