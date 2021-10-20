For Sale:Four. 16"GM Steel Wheels

Every new car depreciates in value once it’s driven off the lot—but in the months and years that follow, some cars retain significantly more value than others. Today, that information is more valuable than ever: The resale market in 2020 was more than three times larger than the market for new cars, with 39.3 million used vehicles sold as opposed to 14 million new ones.

BUYING CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO